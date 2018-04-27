Brow Beat

What Should We Make of Infinity War’s Shocking Ending?

Three Slate critics discuss the new Avengers in spoiler-filled detail.

By

Thanos throws a moon, as one does.
Marvel

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate’s film critic Dana Stevens, Slate senior editor Jonathan Fischer, and Slate culture editor Forrest Wickman spoil Avengers: Infinity War. Who’s really dead and who’s just “dead”? Does the ending raise the stakes or simply undermine them? Does Thanos have facial hair?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Jonathan L. Fischer is a Slate senior editor.

Forrest Wickman is Slate’s culture editor.

Dana Stevens, Jonathan L. Fischer, and Forrest Wickman

