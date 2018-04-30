Brow Beat

Avengers: Infinity War Is Avenging Its Way to Box Office Records

Thanos, up to his old tricks.
Avengers: Infinity War is on its way to a record-breaking debut, with current projections showing $250 million in domestic box office, Variety reports. If Monday’s final numbers match the projections, the film will have the highest domestic opening weekend take in history (not adjusted for inflation). The current record-holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, earned $247,966,675 back in December of 2015, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now in third place with $220,009,584. DC fans will be pleased to know that there are now six Marvel films with bigger opening weekends than any DC movie: Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s The Avengers, Black Panther, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and Iron Man 3 all earned more in their debut than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, now in twelfth place.

In worldwide grosses, Deadline reports that Avengers: Infinity War blew past The Fate of the Furious, earning the highest world-wide box office debut in history, with $630 million to The Fate of the Furious’ $543 million. That’s without opening in China yet, which is one reason The Fate of the Furious—which opened in China on its first weekend—still holds the record for international grosses alone. (Avengers: Infinity War will be in second place.)

The idea that a film’s success as a moneymaking enterprise is somehow related to its merits as a work of art remains precisely as sound this weekend as it was every previous weekend.

Marvel Movies

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

