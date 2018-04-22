Sports

Appreciating Anthony Davis Alley-Oops For What they Really Are: Terrifying Inevitabilities

By

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 19: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball during Game 3 of the Western Conference playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Smoothie King Center on April 19, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Anthony Davis is going to dunk and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are on a rampage. They completed a first-round sweep of the Portland Trailblazers on Saturday, winning Game 4 131-123. The ease with which the Pelicans dismantled the higher-seeded Blazers is downright terrifying. Each game was a statement. If you have a favorite team, you do not want them playing New Orleans in the next round.

The Pelicans do so many things well, but they also have a cheat code: the Anthony Davis alley-oop. Davis is a giant with Baryshnikov-like spring, and all his teammates have to do is toss the ball up in his general direction. The pass doesn’t even have to be good; Davis will easily fetch even the most optimistic and errant of throws. Without the aid of stilts and a tuna net, I just don’t know how players are expected to stop him

For opponents, Davis alley-oops aren’t plays so much as they are terrifying inevitabilities. They are like the wistful guideposts you encounter as you get older, and each one is more doleful than the next.

I’ve paired Davis alley-oops from the first round with corresponding life events. You can’t do anything to stop either, so you might as well appreciate your own powerlessness in the face of time and/or Anthony Davis.

Your yearly physical starts to include tests that your doctor has never performed on you before.

Why is she silently taking notes? You didn’t have to undress last year. Were you always expected to give this much urine? Is that a camera? Shouldn’t you get anaesthetized first?

You lose touch with old high school friends. 

All you have to do is pick up the phone. Just a quick call, to catch up. They’d probably love to hear from you, but if things are piling up then there’s nothing you can do about it. Errands aren’t going to run themselves. Maybe write them a Facebook message tomorrow.

Everyone is talking about a celebrity but you have no idea who they are.

Who the hell is Logan Paul? Whatever happened to movie stars? Kevin Costner, now there’s a guy with talent.

Hangovers last all day.

You only drank two beers. Sure, they were IPAs, but you shouldn’t have a splitting headache at 6pm. Maybe the store-brand aspirin is less effective. Yeah, that has to be it.

Your children stop laughing at your jokes.

It seems like just yesterday they found you hilarious. Now, all they laugh at are Logan Paul YouTube videos. Who the hell is Logan Paul?

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Basketball Sports

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Who the Heck Are Mr. Magoo and Mr. Peepers, Anyway?

Nick Greene

Appreciating Anthony Davis Alley-Oops For What they Really Are: Terrifying Inevitabilities

Daniel Politi

Neo-Nazi Counterprotesters Met by Aggressive Military Police Force in Georgia

Nick Greene

Ben Simmons Highlights Are So Good, You Should Have to Tank to Watch Them

Daniel Politi

Trump Takes Aim at Washington Post, Denies He Ever Called Jeff Sessions Mr. Magoo

Daniel Politi

Trump Says He’s Considering Pardon of Boxing Legend Jack Johnson at Stallone’s Request

Matthew Dessem

Verne Troyer Has Died at 49

Daniel Politi

Barbara Bush Remembered as “Role Model on How to Live a Life of Purpose and Meaning”

Daniel Politi

North Korea Offer Comes With Implication it Must Now Be Recognized as Nuclear State

Daniel Politi

Jeff Sessions Reportedly Warned He’d Likely Walk if Trump Fired Rosenstein

Daniel Politi

While Political World Mourns Barbara Bush, Trump Starts Saturday by Trashing NYT Reporter

Christina Bonnington

Amazon Gave Alexa a Game-Changing New Ability

Most Read

The Republican Hit Job on the Comey Memos

William Saletan

While Political World Mourns Barbara Bush, Trump Starts Saturday by Trashing NYT Reporter

Daniel Politi

A California Politician Proposed a Common-Sense Fix to the Housing Crisis. Here’s Why (Almost) Everyone Hated It.

Henry Grabar

The CDC Has Issued a National Warning Not to Eat Romaine Lettuce (Really!)

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Amazon Gave Alexa a Game-Changing New Ability

Christina Bonnington

Donald Trump Did Something Smart Today. It Involved Oil.

Jordan Weissmann