Amy Adams Is on Pins and Needles in the Teaser Trailer for HBO’s Sharp Objects Miniseries

HBO released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming adaptation of Sharp Objects, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel from 2006, and it looks like a heartwarming tale about family, homecoming, and who am I kidding: It looks like a trip to the psychological nightmare factory. Amy Adams plays Camille Preaker, a journalist with a habit of self-harm, who’s returned home to small town Missouri to report on a series of murders. There, she gets to spend a whole lot of time with her creepy mother (Patricia Clarkson) her equally creepy little sister (Eliza Scanlan), and did we mention the murders?

All eight episodes of the series were directed by Dallas Buyers Club’s Jean-Marc Valée, the second limited series adaptation he’s done for HBO after Big Little Lies. Marti Noxon, the Buffy the Vampire veteran who co-created UnREAL and created Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, is the showrunner and series creator. The teaser goes long on wind chimes and slow motion, making it hard to tell if this will have the sick humor that made Gone Girl work, or just dial up the creepiness instead. We’ll find out when the series makes its way to HBO in July.