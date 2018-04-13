Brow Beat

13 Reasons Why Has Finally Announced the Premiere Date for Season 2

Viewers can expect new episodes of the show on May 18.

By

Polaroids are the new cassette tapes. On Monday, Netflix finally announced a release date for Season 2 of its controversial high school drama 13 Reasons Why with a video promising that “the tapes were just the beginning.” Viewers can expect new episodes of the show on May 18.

The first season of 13 Reasons Why was met with criticism from suicide prevention experts and school counselors for centering its plot around a suicide revenge fantasy and for a scene depicting a teenager killing herself in graphic detail. It also came under fire for having inadequate trigger warnings—something it promises to rectify for Season 2 with a new video message from the cast.

The many polaroid photographs in the date announcement video are probably a reference to Tyler, the bullied teen whose constant picture-taking went from creepy to downright sinister at the end of Season 1, when he was seen stocking up on guns. Netflix’s synopsis doesn’t mention anything about Tyler specifically, but it does allude to “a sickening secret”:

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

If you need to talk, or if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- 8255.

Netflix

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

