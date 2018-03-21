You Can Now Call the Dojo From The Karate Kid and Be Taunted by Johnny Lawrence Himself

It’s been 34 years since Daniel LaRusso defeated his rival, Johnny Lawrence, in the original Karate Kid, but despite all the sequels and reboots that have come since then, very little has changed for the two characters. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will reprise their roles in YouTube Red’s upcoming series, Cobra Kai, and they’re still working out their aggression through karate. Oh, but there is one pretty important thing that has changed: The series will make Lawrence, the (mostly) villain in the original movie, into a down-on-his-luck protagonist, while Daniel seems like kind of a jerk.

YouTube Red is advertising the series, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, with a fake billboard. It includes a phone number you can actually call to hear a rather aggressive pep talk/voicemail message from Lawrence, who has reopened the dojo to train a new generation to follow the motto, “Strike hard. Strike first. No mercy.”