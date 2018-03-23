Is Isle of Dogs Delightful, Culturally Insensitive, or Both?

A scene from Isle of Dogs. Fox Searchlight

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate film critic Dana Stevens, culture writer Inkoo Kang, and Slate culture editor Forrest Wickman spoil Isle of Dogs, the new film from Wes Anderson. Why did Anderson choose to make a movie about talking dogs so dark? What is the film’s relationship with Japanese culture? Is the movie tone-deaf, fun, or a mix of both?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

