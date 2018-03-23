Brow Beat

Is Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs Delightful, Culturally Insensitive, or Both?

Three Slate critics discuss.

By

A scene from Isle of Dogs.
A scene from Isle of Dogs.
Fox Searchlight

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss moviesthe occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full, spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Slate film critic Dana Stevens, culture writer Inkoo Kang, and Slate culture editor Forrest Wickman spoil Isle of Dogs, the new film from Wes Anderson. Why did Anderson choose to make a movie about talking dogs so dark? What is the film’s relationship with Japanese culture? Is the movie tone-deaf, fun, or a mix of both?

Listen to them discuss these and other questions below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder.

Read more in Slate about Wes Anderson.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Inkoo Kang, Dana Stevens, and Forrest Wickman

Is Isle of Dogs Delightful, Culturally Insensitive, or Both?

Fred Kaplan

How to Understand What a 4K TV Actually Does—and Then Get One for Really Cheap

Lena Wilson

Pacific Rim Inspired the “Mako Mori Test.” Uprising Gives the Character a Far Less Inspiring Arc.

Lauren Schwartzberg

Ask the Strategist: The Best Bike Rack

Nicole Cliffe

I Can’t Wait for My Mom to Be a Grandma, but My Stepdad Is a Nightmare

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of March 19

Elliot Hannon

Former Playboy Model Says Trump Tried to Pay Her After Sexual Encounter

Nick Greene

Set Your Watch to Loyola-Chicago’s Late-Game Heroics

Elliot Hannon

Investigation Into DNC Hacker Guccifer Reportedly Leads to Russian Intelligence Officer in Moscow

April Glaser

Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s Open to Regulation. What Could It Look Like?

Alex Barasch

The New Spending Bill Could Finally Pave the Way for New Federal Research on Gun Violence

Fred Kaplan

John Bolton Named National Security Adviser. It’s Time to Panic Now.

Most Read

John Bolton Named National Security Adviser. It’s Time to Panic Now.

Fred Kaplan

Austin Police Chief Baffled by What Could’ve Motivated White Right-Wing Survivalist Bomber to Kill Two Black People

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Thanks to the Distracted Boyfriend, We’re Living in a Golden Age of “Object Labeling” Memes

Heather Schwedel

How Anthony Ray Hinton—Black, Wrongfully Convicted, and Sentenced to Die—Survived Death Row

Isaac Chotiner

John Oliver Sets Out to DESTROY Mike Pence, Writes a Lame Book About a Gay Rabbit

Benjamin Frisch

Last Year, Andrew McCabe Launched an FBI Perjury Investigation Into Jeff Sessions. This Year, Sessions Fired Him.

Elliot Hannon