Sports

We Found the Five Least Flattering Photos of Debonair Villanova Coach Jay Wright

By

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 13: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats reacts against the Providence Friars during a semifinal game of the Big East basketball tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Jay Wright, ladies and gentlemen.
Elsa/Getty Images

Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright is one slick dude. There is not a single hair out of place on his handsome head. He looks like a guy playing Pat Riley in a made-for-TV movie. He looks like the rich husband who becomes a suspect in a Law & Order episode. He looks like a lawyer who owns a boat.

I mean, check this guy out: He’s the only NCAA coach who gets photographed from runway angles.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats walks on the court in the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at NRG Stadium on April 2, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

If I were a fan of one of the other Final Four teams, I would object to Wright’s perfectly tailored suits and finely cobbled loafers. The NCAA has rules in place to keep recruiting fair, but none of these include a dress code for coaches. Clearly, Wright has an aesthetic advantage over his rivals. If there’s one thing college-bound kids look for in a school, it’s the quality of silk ties they encounter on campus. It’s no wonder No. 1 seed Villanova has been so successful during Wright’s tenure.

Look at his competition. Michigan’s John Beilein doesn’t even own cufflinks.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 22: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Staples Center on March 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 99-72. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Loyola-Chicago’s Porter Moser rocks knockoff boat shoes.

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 24: Lucas Williamson #1 of the Loyola Ramblers celebrates with head coach Porter Moser as he exits the game late in the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

And Bill Self? The Kansas coach always coach looks like he’s about to be asked to leave an airport lounge.

OMAHA, NE - MARCH 25: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils with a score of 81 to 85 in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at CenturyLink Center on March 25, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

To help level the playing field, I’ve gone through Getty’s archives to find the five most unflattering photos of the otherwise unflappable Wright. This project was made possible by modern camera technology, which has become so advanced that we are able to capture the microseconds-long moments when the Villanova coach looks anything less than unfairly suave.

1. Bad hair day.

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 25: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats shouts during their regional semi-final game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on March 25, 2005 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The subtle check pattern of your suit doesn’t distract from these out-of-place strands, coach.

SYRACUSE, NY - MARCH 25: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats shouts during their regional semi-final game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on March 25, 2005 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2. Casual polo.

ROSEMONT, IL - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats looks on against the DePaul Blue Demons on February 11, 2006 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Villanova won 61-51. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

3. Blustered at Easter brunch.

VILLANOVA, PA - FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats reacts during the game against the Butler Bulldogs on February 26, 2014 at the Pavilion in Villanova, Pennslyvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

4. Tie clip nightmare.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 77-74 to win the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Can someone get a bubble level for Jay?

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats celebrates defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 77-74 to win the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

5. Frumpy pointer.

BUFFALO, NY - MARCH 18: Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats reacts against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 18, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Elsa/Getty Images

Las Vegas currently has Villanova listed as the favorite in its Final Four game against Kansas on Saturday. Look for those odds to change now that these photos have surfaced.

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

We Found the Five Least Flattering Photos of Debonair Villanova Coach Jay Wright

Tonya Riley

Future Tense Newsletter: Read a New Short Story From Sci-Fi Writer Madeline Ashby

Jordan Weissmann

Donald Trump Wants to Get Revenge on Jeff Bezos by Messing With Amazon’s Taxes

Dahlia Lithwick

Federal Judge Allows Trump Emoluments Case to Go Forward

Aaron Mak

Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes a Shot a Mark Zuckerberg: “I Wouldn’t Be in This Situation.”

Lena Wilson

This Twitter Bot Brings the Bracket Meme to a New, Hilarious Level

Joan C. Williams, Lisa McCorkell, Susan Lambert, and Saravanan Kesavan

Sometimes Workplace “Flexibility” Is Really “Instability” for Retail Employees

Inkoo Kang

Ready Player One Is a Feat of State-of-the-Art Pop Culture Navel-Gazing

Josh Voorhees

Obama Returns to Help a Vulnerable Senate Democrat

Joshua Keating

Countries With High Gun Ownership Are Just as Likely to Be Run by Tyrants

Christina Cauterucci

A Planned Parenthood Branch Tweeted a Stupid Thing About Disney Princesses and Abortion, and Now We’ll Never Hear the End of It

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Biological Mom Wants Me to Disown My Adoptive Mom.

Most Read

The New Roseanne Proves It’s Still the Ultimate White, Working-Class Sitcom

Willa Paskin

A Retiring GOP Congressman Explains How to Deal With Donald Trump’s Chaos

Jim Newell

I Love My Affectionate, Messy Kids, but My In-Laws Are So Paranoid About Germs

Carvell Wallace

The Atlantic’s Justifications for Hiring Conservative Troll Kevin Williamson Ring Awfully Hollow

Jordan Weissmann

In Real Life, I’m a Middle-Aged Literary Critic. In My Video Gaming Life, I’m Allowed to Be Someone Else.

Laura Miller

An Interview With a Tattoo Artist About Ben Affleck’s Massive Back Tattoo

Rachelle Hampton