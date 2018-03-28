We Found the Five Least Flattering Photos of Debonair Villanova Coach Jay Wright

Jay Wright, ladies and gentlemen. Elsa/Getty Images

Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright is one slick dude. There is not a single hair out of place on his handsome head. He looks like a guy playing Pat Riley in a made-for-TV movie. He looks like the rich husband who becomes a suspect in a Law & Order episode. He looks like a lawyer who owns a boat.

I mean, check this guy out: He’s the only NCAA coach who gets photographed from runway angles.

If I were a fan of one of the other Final Four teams, I would object to Wright’s perfectly tailored suits and finely cobbled loafers. The NCAA has rules in place to keep recruiting fair, but none of these include a dress code for coaches. Clearly, Wright has an aesthetic advantage over his rivals. If there’s one thing college-bound kids look for in a school, it’s the quality of silk ties they encounter on campus. It’s no wonder No. 1 seed Villanova has been so successful during Wright’s tenure.

Look at his competition. Michigan’s John Beilein doesn’t even own cufflinks.

Loyola-Chicago’s Porter Moser rocks knockoff boat shoes.

And Bill Self? The Kansas coach always coach looks like he’s about to be asked to leave an airport lounge.

To help level the playing field, I’ve gone through Getty’s archives to find the five most unflattering photos of the otherwise unflappable Wright. This project was made possible by modern camera technology, which has become so advanced that we are able to capture the microseconds-long moments when the Villanova coach looks anything less than unfairly suave.

1. Bad hair day.

The subtle check pattern of your suit doesn’t distract from these out-of-place strands, coach.

2. Casual polo.

3. Blustered at Easter brunch.

4. Tie clip nightmare.

Can someone get a bubble level for Jay?

5. Frumpy pointer.

Las Vegas currently has Villanova listed as the favorite in its Final Four game against Kansas on Saturday. Look for those odds to change now that these photos have surfaced.