Watch the Trailer for The Darkest Minds, the Latest Winner in the “Accidentally Timely” Movie Sweepstakes

Steven Spielberg’s The Post marked a turning point of sorts: It was the first major feature conceived, made, and released as a response to the election of President Trump. As such, it marked a transition from accidentally timely films and TV shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and The Man in the High Castle—projects that weren’t made with Trump in mind, but were prescient or lucky enough to speak to the moment—to deliberately timely movies about Trump. (Stand by for another three decades or so of Trump movies before we hash it all out.) The Darkest Minds, an adaptation of Alexandra Bracken’s 2013 young adult novel—the first volume of a trilogy of novels, plus a collection of novellas—certainly wasn’t made with the NRA or the Parkland kids in mind, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it was, given the trailer’s copious shots of teenage revolutionaries rallying crowds and fighting the adults who are either actively trying to kill them or indifferent if they die. Then there’s this voiceover:

Soon there wouldn’t be any kids anywhere. The government wasn’t afraid of what happened to the ones that didn’t make it. They were afraid of us. Because the ones that survived, changed.

Marketers are going to market, and teenagers rebelling against adults are a staple of young adult fiction, but this seems extremely on point right now, even with all the superpowered trappings. Congratulations to director Jennifer Yuh Nelson; screenwriter Chad Hodge; stars Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore, and Gwendoline Christie; and everyone at 20th Century Fox and 21 Laps Entertainment for accidentally timing this juuuuust right. Or almost right. The Darkest Minds doesn’t actually come out until August 3. By then, the film that most accurately reflects the mental state of the nation will probably be Sony’s August maggots-and-gore fest Slender Man.