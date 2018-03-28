“Gilead Is Within You” in the Chilling Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2

Brow Beat

“Gilead Is Within You” in the Terrifying Trailer for Handmaid’s Tale Season 2

By

When we last left June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1, she and the other handmaids had had their Spartacus moment and defied Aunt Lydia’s command to stone Janine/Ofdaniel. She also secretly passed along the many letters of women’s horrific accounts of abuse under the Gilead system to Rita, the commander’s martha, ostensibly in the hopes of sparking a revolution. The latest Season 2 trailer provides a closer look at what that uprising might look like, and the painful fallout that will certainly occur.

Protesters, including Moira (Samira Wiley) are taking to the streets, Serena Joy (Yvonne Stahovski) and Commander Fred (Joseph Fiennes) seem to be arguing over how to deal with the media spotlight, and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) is still being Aunt Lydia (“You will love the Lord thy God, with all your heart,” she booms through a megaphone). The imagery is stunning as usual, and combined with the intensifying soundtrack, it somehow manages to make this season look even more horrifying than the first. “Gilead is within you,” says Offred in that haunting, familiar voiceover. It’s positively chilling.

Season 2 premieres on Hulu on April 25.

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.

