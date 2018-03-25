Watch Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike Defend Gun Ownership (and Also Bullying) on NRA TV

Although NRA TV flubbed their chance to cover the March for Our Lives, they did air at least one interesting thing this week: Musician and activist Killer Mike of Run the Jewels appeared on Coloin Noir’s NRA TV show Noir to speak out in favor of gun ownership, excoriate white progressives for valuing white lives more than black ones, and give a spirited and unexpected defense of bullying. Killer Mike, who was a fixture in Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, explained to Noir that he wouldn’t let his children participate in the school walkouts last week because his family owns guns:

I told my kids on the school walkout, “I love you. If you walk out of that school, walk out of my house.” That simple. We are a gun-owning family. We are a family where my sister farms. We’re a family where we’ll fish, we’ll hunt, but we are not a family that jumps on everything an ally does, because some stuff we just don’t agree with.

It’s a surprising interview less for what Killer Mike says than for where he said it: Black gun ownership as a bulwark against white supremacy is not a new idea, but it doesn’t seem like the kind of argument that would find a naturally receptive audience in the NRA. Still, his criticism of progressives for caring more about the Parkland shooting survivors than black victims of gun violence has some bite:

A football player just got shot by an armed white man for a traffic argument. A black teenager got shot by an armed white man in a gas station because he had played his music loud. Where were you then?

He’s referring to the murders of Joe McKnight and Jordan Davis, respectively, neither of which launched the kind of national movement the Parkland shooting has, and he’s absolutely right to say that the country rallies around white victims more readily than black ones. But Ronald Gass was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 30 years for killing McKnight, and Michael Dunn was convicted of first degree murder and got life without parole for killing Davis. In the long and shameful history of white people murdering black people, these cases are noteworthy because the killers faced justice. And both prosecutions were complicated by NRA-supported Stand Your Ground laws—the police let Gass walk free after confessing—so it’s not really clear who Killer Mike thinks he’s talking to here. After facing pushback on social media, the rapper explained on Instagram and Twitter that he was speaking about black gun ownership, not gun ownership in general:

That doesn’t seem like the kind of message that will resonate with an organization that dragged its feet after Philando Castille was killed, but then Killer Mike didn’t see his appearance as a conversation with the NRA at large. After being asked about Wayne LaPierre’s habit of using Black Lives Matter to rile up aging white gun fetishists, Killer Mike explained his position on Twitter :

I don’t fuck with wayne. I fux with black people. My black friend who is an NRA guy asked my opinion and I gave it. That’s all to the story. Sorry it ain’t more grand https://t.co/F5vGSFqOBb — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) March 25, 2018

There is a complicated and nuanced conversation to be had about the ethics of lending one’s celebrity to a loathsome organization in the hopes of bringing its members a message they don’t necessarily want to hear. And there’s a complicated and nuanced conversation to be had about the relationship between white progressives and black progressives and the meaning of being an ally. Perhaps Killer Mike’s appearance on NRA TV will lead to some of those conversations. But there’s not a complicated or nuanced conversation to be had about Killer Mike’s out-of-nowhere defense of bullying: It’s garbage. Here’s his explanation of why he refused to do an anti-bullying PSA, which probably will resonate with NRA members:

Because your child needs to get punched in the face so he can learn to punch someone back. And that isn’t saying that it’s right to be punched in the face. That’s saying as sure as you’re an adult, some thing or some person is going to punch you in your face. And you have to develop the aptitude and the fortitude to fight back. And that’s not just in the physical. We are raising a generation of kids where everyone gets a trophy. But in real life, everyone don’t get a trophy.

It’s true: not everyone gets a trophy. Maybe everyone can have a gun instead.