How to Watch March Madness Online If You Don’t Have Cable

How to Watch March Madness If You Don’t Have Cable

By

You’ll need a subscription to a TV streaming service.
March Madness kicks off its first full day on Thursday, after play-in games earlier this week put St. Bonaventure, Radford, Syracuse, and Texas Southern into the field of 64.

There are a variety of online streaming options for the tournament, but they all come with a catch: The NCAA is letting fans watch the entire tournament live on its website or through its app only if you subscribe to providers such as Xfinity, Verizon Fios, or Spectrum.

Viewers will need access to CBS, TruTV, TBS, and TNT to watch all games, channels which are available on most internet TV services. According to Business Insider, Sling TV is the cheapest option with a $20 per month deal for 25 channels, which includes TNT and TBS. If you buy Sling Blue for $25, you’ll get TruTV as well; access to CBS is an extra $5.99. (It’s worth noting that the championship game airs on TBS this year.)

For a total of $30.99, Sling with the add-ons is still the cheapest option. Hulu TV and PlayStation Vue both offer all four of the channels and start at $39.99. YouTube TV and Direct TV, which also host the channels, are $35. You can also access the NCAA’s streams through all of these services except for Sling. You can also purchase most of these services through streaming devices, like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Google TV, and Google Chromecast, or just through your computer.

NBC had a similar set up for the Winter Olympics this year, only allowing viewers to watch a live stream on its website for 30 minutes at a time before they had to login with a provider subscription. The network was more generous with its Super Bowl streaming, offering free online streaming of its game coverage for 11 hours. The NCAA, in conjunction with CBS, began offering online streaming for March Madness in 2006. Access to the online video player was free then, though it only broadcast the first 56 games.

Aaron Mak

Aaron Mak is a Slate editorial assistant.

