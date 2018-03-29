Watch Daniel Day-Lewis and Lesley Manville Get into a Food Fight in New Phantom Thread Deleted Scene

:D Entertainment Tonight / Universal Pictures

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread works hard to maintain a straight face even as the relationship between muse Alma (Vicky Krieps), her dressmaking lover Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis), and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) becomes increasingly absurd, but a new deleted scene reveals that the absurdity almost went even further.

The spat happens, of course, at one of the film’s most important arenas: the breakfast table. Teatime treats fly and the sibling rivalry ends in a jam-slathered Reynolds, as Cyril’s indignant huffs soon give way to Lesley Manville’s reluctant giggles. Even notorious method man Daniel Day-Lewis cracks a jelly-coated smile.