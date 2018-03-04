Brow Beat

Watch Charles Barkley Fight Insect Infestations the NRA Way: By Giving Semiautomatic Rifles to Cockroaches!

By

This weekend Saturday Night Live took on the NRA’s plan to solve school shootings by throwing more guns at the problem, casting host Charles Barkley as Ned, the man behind Ned’s Roach Away. As the name implies, Ned’s Roach Away is a product that clears up roach infestations; as the initials imply, Ned’s Roach Away accomplishes this by unleashing a trained cockroach militia armed with adorable little AR-15s. If that sounds like a terrible idea to you, you just don’t understand the second amendment and probably go around referring to “magazines” as “clips.” Let Ned break down the relevant constitutional law before you embarrass yourself further:

Now some people might say, “But Ned, wouldn’t gun-carrying roaches just add to my problem?” That’s so dumb it makes me mad.

Case closed! But while Ned’s Roach Away is obviously a practical and humane solution for cockroach infestations—and a huge financial boon to the troubled “miniature semiautomatic rifles for insects” industry—it’s not clear what relevance it has outside of the insect kingdom. The idea that the solution to school shootings involves more guns somehow—well, to believe that, you’d have to have a brain the size of an insect’s.

Matthew Dessem

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Watch Charles Barkley Fight Insect Infestations the NRA Way: By Giving Semiautomatic Rifles to Cockroaches!

Matthew Dessem

Charles Barkley Used His SNL Monologue to Encourage Athletes to Keep Speaking Out About Politics

Daniel Politi

Trump Sets Stage for Trade War With Europe Via Twitter Rant Against Carmakers

Nick Greene

NBA Player Curses in Salt Lake City; Utahns Can’t Believe Their Ears

Daniel Politi

Stormy Daniels Reportedly Threatened to Go Public With Trump Affair Claims Before Election

Daniel Politi

Man Shoots, Kills Himself Outside the White House

Daniel Politi

Roy Moore Begs for Money to Fight Lawsuit, Says He’s “Struggled to Make Ends Meet”

Daniel Politi

Trump Reaches a Landmark: Spends 100th Day in Office at One of His Golf Clubs

Daniel Politi

Former CIA Chief Brennan Blasts Trump: “Unstable, Inept, Inexperienced, and Also Unethical”

Strategist Editors

The 10 Best Reusable Water Bottles on Amazon

Christina Cauterucci

Ryan Seacrest Is Hosting E!’s Oscars Red Carpet, Despite Abuse Allegations. This Should Be Fun!

Dahlia Lithwick

Trump Uses “Due Process” to Mean Bonus Protections for His White Guy Buddies, Nobody Else

Most Read

Trump Uses “Due Process” to Mean Bonus Protections for His White Guy Buddies, Nobody Else

Dahlia Lithwick

Former CIA Chief Brennan Blasts Trump: “Unstable, Inept, Inexperienced, and Also Unethical”

Daniel Politi

Ryan Seacrest Is Hosting E!’s Oscars Red Carpet, Despite Abuse Allegations. This Should Be Fun!

Christina Cauterucci

Trump Reaches a Landmark: Spends 100th Day in Office at One of His Golf Clubs

Daniel Politi

Roy Moore Begs for Money to Fight Lawsuit, Says He’s “Struggled to Make Ends Meet”

Daniel Politi

NBA Player Curses in Salt Lake City; Utahns Can’t Believe Their Ears

Nick Greene