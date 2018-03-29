Brow Beat

A Tribe Called Quest’s “Final” Music Video Is Here

By

Q-Tip awakens from cryo-sleep in the A Tribe Called Quest music video for "Space Program."
Disengage cryosleep.
Apple Music

Two years after dropping their final album, We Got It From Here … Thank You 4 Your Service, A Tribe Called Quest appears to be going out with a bang. The group released their “final” music video on Apple Music today. The eye-popping, eight-minute visual companion to anthem “The Space Program” weaves together everything from Afrofuturism to the civil rights movement to celebrity cameos and VHS grain.

Directed by visual-effects artist and music-video director Warren Fu (J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek, Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky”), the video primarily follows Q-Tip as he journeys in an ’80s-style spaceship. When not admiring Q in some fabulously Tatooine-esque garb, it meditates on issues of racism through a dream sequence, puppetry, civil rights footage, and cameos from various black artists and musicians. Among the famous faces are Questlove, Rosario Dawson, Pharrell, Alicia Keys (characteristically bare-faced), and the Electric Lady herself, Janelle Monáe.

After Tribe completes their space mission, the credits offer a tribute to late member Phife Dawg (aka. Malik), as things come full circle: Tribe classic “Can I Kick It?” blares over vintage photos as the thank-yous roll. It’s a fitting final bow for a group that never lost its ambition and never forgot where it came from.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

