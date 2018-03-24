Villanova Will Win the NCAA Tournament, Unless They Lose

The Wildcats are soaring. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In the dizzying tllt-a-whirl of March Madness, nothing is more surprising than a team that calmly takes care of business. That’s what makes the Villanova Wildcats so scary. In the two hours of basketball they’ve played so far in the NCAA Tournament, there have only been a few minutes in which they haven’t looked like they were poised to stroll to a national championship.

One of their brief scares came early in the second half on Friday, in their Sweet 16 game against a very good West Virginia team. The Mountaineers are talented and experienced, and their full-court press actually seemed to rattle Villanova. With 11 minutes remaining, West Virginia rode a spurt of momentum to take a five-point lead.

The Wildcats responded with pendular inevitability, snapping together a 10-point run punctuated by a marrow-jostling sequence from freshman Omari Spellman.

DO WE HAVE TO SPELL-MAN OUT FOR YOU?!?!



BLOCK + SLAM as Villanova takes a 65-60 lead! #MarchMadness #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/Jx54UnSHkr — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2018

Villanova won 90-78 in what will have to count as a “nail-biter,” and the Wildcats will play for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday.

Villanova may have been the nation’s second-ranked team going into the tournament, but they spent eight of this season’s 17 weeks at the top of the AP poll. And unlike the overall No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers, the Wildcats do more than just one thing well. It’s why Villanova is still playing while the Cavaliers are at home pondering how they lost in the first round round to a chess school.

The Wildcats have the country’s best offense by a wide margin, but they also know how to defend. Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson are NBA-caliber guards, and they probably won’t meet their matches until they they hit the pros next year. Oh, and Villanova’s role players can do rude things like this (to one of the country’s best shot-blockers, no less).

While other schools have had impressive tournament performances, there is a reassuring authority to Nova’s style. They are an avalanche of competence, and it’s difficult to imagine what could stop them.

Of course, dependability isn’t so dependable this time of year. Villanova could certainly play a stinker in one of its remaining games. But at this point, it’s hard to imagine what that would look like.