This Twitter Bot Brings the Bracket Meme to a New, Hilarious Level

Choose your winner now! My money’s on Bank of Beirut. @BracketMemeBot / Darius Kazemi

Even if you’re basketball illiterate like myself, you’ve probably noticed Final Four–style brackets overtaking the internet. Whether you’re a Disney fan or a crafter, your internet niche is ready to break down its most and least beloved players. There’s even a bracket that pits canonical directors against each other. (I, for one, would love to see Jane Campion go toe-to-toe with David Lynch.) But perhaps the most brilliant byproduct of this craze is a little Twitter bot named @BracketMemeBot.

BracketMemeBot, inspired by Jake Rodkin and created by Darius Kazemi, is an amazingly executed meme of a meme: This bot takes random Wikipedia categories and creates brackets based on the contents listed therein. Ever wanted to go head-to-head with your friends on the best banks established in 1963, or the best Miss Universe 2016 contestants? They’ve got you covered.

Here are some of BracketMemeBot’s most hilariously Dadaist offerings:

okay. I made this Numbered routes in Rhode Island bracket. argue away. pic.twitter.com/r8Bjl8QUKI — Bracket Meme Bot (@BracketMemeBot) March 28, 2018

yo. I made this Dischord Records albums bracket pic.twitter.com/kJq7gO6dYh — Bracket Meme Bot (@BracketMemeBot) March 28, 2018

finished my bracket of Momoyama Gakuin University alumni pic.twitter.com/pbOqRNmmHm — Bracket Meme Bot (@BracketMemeBot) March 28, 2018

alright. here's my Nematicides bracket. ready to fight. pic.twitter.com/whmp8Kcvgk — Bracket Meme Bot (@BracketMemeBot) March 28, 2018