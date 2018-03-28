Brow Beat

This Twitter Bot Brings the Bracket Meme to a New, Hilarious Level

By

A final four-style bracket putting banks established in 1963 in competition with one another.
Choose your winner now! My money’s on Bank of Beirut.
@BracketMemeBot / Darius Kazemi

Even if you’re basketball illiterate like myself, you’ve probably noticed Final Four–style brackets overtaking the internet. Whether you’re a Disney fan or a crafter, your internet niche is ready to break down its most and least beloved players. There’s even a bracket that pits canonical directors against each other. (I, for one, would love to see Jane Campion go toe-to-toe with David Lynch.) But perhaps the most brilliant byproduct of this craze is a little Twitter bot named @BracketMemeBot.

BracketMemeBot, inspired by Jake Rodkin and created by Darius Kazemi, is an amazingly executed meme of a meme: This bot takes random Wikipedia categories and creates brackets based on the contents listed therein. Ever wanted to go head-to-head with your friends on the best banks established in 1963, or the best Miss Universe 2016 contestants? They’ve got you covered.

Here are some of BracketMemeBot’s most hilariously Dadaist offerings:

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

