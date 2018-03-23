Brow Beat

“You Don’t Want to Be the Kid Who Went to the Next Columbine”: Parkland Shooting Survivors Talk to Trevor Noah

By

Ahead of Saturday’s March for Our Lives, five students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in a school shooting in February, stopped by The Daily Show to discuss gun reform and the upcoming demonstration. Elijah Abraham, Josh Belenke, Thomas Holgate, Kai Koerber, and Carly Novell all spoke to Trevor Noah about their experiences and shared their opinions on America’s gun violence crisis.

“I definitely didn’t think it was real, for like, probably the first half hour,” said Holgate, recalling the day of the shooting. “Until I heard one of my friends was actually shot.” Koerber echoed Holgate’s disbelief while reflecting on the day he returned to the school after the shooting. “I couldn’t believe that I was going back to—you know, people called us the new Columbine,” he told Noah. “You don’t want to be the kid who went to ‘the next Columbine.’”

The students shared some different ideas about how to prevent future school shootings, and they don’t all agree on the best solutions, with some in favor of arming teachers or administrators and others opposed. It was striking though, how respectful the conversation was as they laid out their different options, which included implementing California’s gun violence restraining orders in other states and raising the age limit to purchase assault rifles. All five wore #MDSStrong shirts and even sat in similar positions, with their hands clasped.

When Noah asked the students if there’s anything the students feel their critics don’t understand, Novell weighed in: “I think they forget we’re still in pain and some of us aren’t ready to just go back into our lives and our school. We go to school and there is media there every day. There are people standing outside taking pictures like it’s the Las Vegas sign, and it’s still new for us. It’s only been a month and a half, and we’re still in pain.”

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

“You Don’t Want to Be the Kid Who Went to the Next Columbine”: Parkland Shooting Survivors Talk to Trevor Noah

Jesse Kirkpatrick and Ryan Jenkins

Should We Hold Autonomous Cars to Higher Safety Standards Than Human Drivers?

Jim Newell

Trump Threatens to Veto Congress’ Giant Spending Bill. Is He Serious?

Aaron Mak

Justice Department Indicts Iranian Hackers for Allegedly Stealing Research From Hundreds of Universities

Brietta Hague

Hungary’s Young Opposition Leaders Fight Back After Being Labeled Puppets of George Soros

Joshua Keating

John Bolton and Gina Haspel Are the Consequences of Our Failure to Reckon With the Bush Years

Willa Paskin

A Hit Man Takes Up Acting—and Takes On TV’s Antihero Fixation—in Barry

Henry Grabar

Wildlife Populations Are Plummeting and We Barely Notice

Inkoo Kang, Dana Stevens, and Forrest Wickman

Is Isle of Dogs Delightful, Culturally Insensitive, or Both?

Fred Kaplan

How to Understand What a 4K TV Actually Does—and Then Get One for Really Cheap

Lena Wilson

Pacific Rim Inspired the “Mako Mori Test.” Uprising Gives the Character a Far Less Inspiring Arc.

Lauren Schwartzberg

Ask the Strategist: The Best Bike Rack

Most Read

John Bolton Named National Security Adviser. It’s Time to Panic Now.

Fred Kaplan

I Can’t Wait for My Mom to Be a Grandma, but My Stepdad Is a Nightmare

Nicole Cliffe

Austin Police Chief Baffled by What Could’ve Motivated White Right-Wing Survivalist Bomber to Kill Two Black People

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Thanks to the Distracted Boyfriend, We’re Living in a Golden Age of “Object Labeling” Memes

Heather Schwedel

How Anthony Ray Hinton—Black, Wrongfully Convicted, and Sentenced to Die—Survived Death Row

Isaac Chotiner

John Oliver Sets Out to DESTROY Mike Pence, Writes a Lame Book About a Gay Rabbit

Benjamin Frisch