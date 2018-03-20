Trevor Noah Congratulates Vladimir Putin on His Not-at-All-Rigged Presidential Win

Brow Beat

Trevor Noah Congratulates Vladimir Putin on His Totally Unprecedented, Not-at-All-Rigged Presidential Win

By

Dark horse candidate Vladimir Putin won Russia’s presidential election on March 18, proving that there really is hope out there for the little guy. Nah, just kidding, the vote was totally fixed. Want to know how? The Daily Show has got you covered.

Last night, host Trevor Noah dedicated a segment of the show to Putin’s “landslide” victory, offering a quick rundown of just how corrupt the Russian election was. Perhaps most terrifyingly, colluders aren’t even bothering to hide their actions. The sheer volume of ballot box-stuffing videos is shocking, not because election officials are stuffing ballots, but because they’re doing it so casually in front of multiple witnesses. One video even shows an official obscuring a camera with balloons—which, As Noah points out, “are always suspicious in Russia. Basically anything that causes joy is totally out of place in Russia.”

From balloon-blocking to bears in the voting booth, the “democratic” nation took a particularly whimsical approach to this year’s rigging, and Noah brings the laughs to match. In his segment “The Marvelous Mr. Moscow,” he mocks Putin’s ability to choose his candidates, the freebies Putin set up in election centers, and Jill Stein’s slice of the popular vote.

If you’ve been following the years-long fallout from the 2016 election, you probably know that no country is better at rigging a presidential election than Russia. Last week, the House Intelligence Committee gave up their lackluster investigation into collusion between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. We’re constantly reeling over the blatant dishonesty coming out of Washington—but Moscow’s cavalier corruption makes ours look like child’s play. This is truly dystopian stuff, but The Daily Show is always ready to make us laugh when we’re ready to cry. Thanks, Trevor. Now please try not to get poisoned.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

