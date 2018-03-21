Brow Beat

Andrew Garfield Gets Ghosted, Turns Detective In the Wild First Trailer for Under the Silver Lake

By

It can be tough to accept when a new paramour breaks things off by not responding to your text. It can be even tougher when they up and move out of their house in the middle of the night without warning. That’s what happens in the first trailer for A24’s Under the Silver Lake, which stars Andrew Garfield as a man whose neighbor (Riley Keough) suddenly vanishes. That disappearance leads Garfield’s character to uncover a vast conspiracy that permeates every aspect of pop culture … or maybe he’s just being paranoid.

Under the Silver Lake, which hits theaters on June 22, is director David Robert Mitchell’s first film in four years, following his critically acclaimed flick It Follows in 2014. His new film is more neo-noir than horror, with influences ranging from Kiss Me Deadly to Mulholland Drive, but it does seem like it could have the same offbeat sensibility that made his last movie such a crowd-pleasing success.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Andrew Garfield Gets Ghosted, Turns Detective In the Wild First Trailer for Under the Silver Lake

Justin Hendrix

Did Cambridge Analytica Leverage Russian Disinformation for Trump?

Mallory Ortberg

Help! Why Is He Confiding in Me? I Don’t Even Like Him.

Alison Bateman-House, Arthur Caplan, and Kelly McBride Folkers

“Right to Try” Is Merely “Thoughts and Prayers” for the Terminally Ill

Molly Olmstead

Unarmed Black Man Shot by Police in Sacramento Found to Have Been Holding a Cellphone

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Five Fun Facts About the 70-Year-Old Nazi Who’s Now an Official Republican Nominee for Congress in Illinois

Willa Paskin

Trust Can’t Stop Eating the Rich

Aisha Harris

The No. 1 Book on Amazon Right Now Is John Oliver’s Children’s Book About Mike Pence’s Gay Bunny

Laura Miller

There Is No Better English Stylist Alive Than Alan Hollinghurst

Molly Olmstead

Suspect in Austin Bombings Blew Himself Up After Being Chased by Police

Marissa Martinelli

Why You Should Read Octopus Pie, the Quintessential Millennial Webcomic, From the Very Beginning

Albert R. Antosca

Transhumanism Is Complicating the Sometimes Antagonistic Faith vs. Science Dynamic

Most Read

Ben Carson Just Used the “Women Be Shopping” Defense at a Congressional Hearing

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Real Scandal Isn’t Cambridge Analytica. It’s Facebook’s Whole Business Model.

Will Oremus

How Do I Convince My Son I Still Love Him When He’s Been Taken Away From Me?

Carvell Wallace

Interview With an Old Person: Gertrude Johnson Howard, 82, From Phoenix

Christina Cauterucci

Why Trump Likely Won’t Collect the $20 Million He Claims Stormy Daniels Owes Him

Jennifer Taub

Trump’s Security Briefing Warned “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” Putin on Election Win. It Didn’t Stop Him.

Elliot Hannon