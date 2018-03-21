Andrew Garfield Gets Ghosted, Turns Detective In the Wild First Trailer for Under the Silver Lake

It can be tough to accept when a new paramour breaks things off by not responding to your text. It can be even tougher when they up and move out of their house in the middle of the night without warning. That’s what happens in the first trailer for A24’s Under the Silver Lake, which stars Andrew Garfield as a man whose neighbor (Riley Keough) suddenly vanishes. That disappearance leads Garfield’s character to uncover a vast conspiracy that permeates every aspect of pop culture … or maybe he’s just being paranoid.

Under the Silver Lake, which hits theaters on June 22, is director David Robert Mitchell’s first film in four years, following his critically acclaimed flick It Follows in 2014. His new film is more neo-noir than horror, with influences ranging from Kiss Me Deadly to Mulholland Drive, but it does seem like it could have the same offbeat sensibility that made his last movie such a crowd-pleasing success.