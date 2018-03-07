America’s Most “Notorious” Supreme Court Justice Is the Planking, Rights-Defending Star of the RBG Trailer

A documentary about Supreme Court justice Ruther Bader Ginsburg directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, was one of the highlights of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and the first trailer for RBG makes it easy to see why. 84-year-old Ginsburg is compelling and charming as ever, even as she reflects on the struggles she’s faced in her career: “I did see myself as kind of a kindergarten teacher in those days,” she says. “Because the judges didn’t think sex discrimination existed.”

The trailer also devotes a significant amount of time to Ginsburg’s relationship with her late husband, Martin Ginsburg, who she calls “the first boy I ever knew who cared that I had a brain,” as well as her pop culture persona, Notorious RBG. We even get a glimpse of her exercise routine, which includes weight-lifting and planking. The documentary, which also includes interviews with Gloria Steinem, Nina Totenberg, and more, will hit select theaters May 4.