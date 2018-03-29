Brow Beat

Here Is the Solo Teaser Except Han Solo Has Been Replaced in Every Shot by a Solo Cup

Punch it!

By

In early March, Lucasfilm announced what was perhaps the most inevitable (at least in retrospect) brand partnership in Star Wars movie history: It was partnering with Solo Cup, America’s unofficial sponsor of public intoxication, to promote its new movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story. Indeed, Red Cup was even, apparently, the movie’s working title—at least while it was still the project of Lego Movie directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, before Disney fired them and replaced them with Ron Howard.

Just as inevitable (again, in retrospect) was that we would re-edit the film’s trailer, replacing every shot of Han Solo with a Solo cup. The circle is now complete.

Paroma Soni is a Slate video intern.

