The Latest Super Meta Deadpool 2 Trailer Shows Off Its New Team of Heroes

In 2016, 20th Century Fox hit paydirt with Deadpool. Director Tim Miller and lead Ryan Reynolds tapped into a niche market, combining raunchy, R-rated comedy with violent superhero action, and the world was darkly delighted. Now, Reynolds and new director David Leitch hope to make some more magic with Deadpool 2. If the film’s first full-length trailer (released after a number of irreverent teasers) is any indication, they’re on their way to another box office smash.

This definitely NSFW preview kicks off with some banter between our hero and beloved cab driver Dopinder (Karan Soni), before Deadpool reconnects with his love Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). We then get down to the meat of the plot in true Deadpool fashion, with decapitation and colorful curses sprinkled throughout. The gist: Formidable foe Cable (Josh Brolin) wants to murder a boy (Julian Dennison from Hunt for the Wilderpeople, actually), and Deadpool must bring together a team of superheroes to stop him. According to DP, the crew must meet the following criteria: “tough, morally flexible, and young enough to carry their own franchise for ten to 12 years.”

The entire trailer is filled with fourth-wall-breaking beats like that, along with bursts of the original film’s raunchy humor and over-the-top violence. New character Domino (Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz!) features prominently, fierce hairdo a-blazin’. We also glimpse familiar faces like Brianna Hildebrand’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead. All in all, the trailer presents a feisty collab that, even if it doesn’t upend superhero genre convention entirely, at least gives it a fresh spin.

Also, I’d like to give a personal shout out to one of the best title cards I’ve seen in years:

Screenshot from Deadpool 2 trailer.
A screenshot of Deadpool 2’s amazing trailer title card.
20th Century Fox

Deadpool 2 arrives in theaters on May 18.

