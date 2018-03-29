Brow Beat

The Last Jedi Gag Reel Is Basically Carrie Fisher Repeatedly Slapping Oscar Isaac in the Face

41 times, to be exact.

By

Disney released a “blooper reel” for The Last Jedi on Wednesday, but it mostly consists of Carrie Fisher slapping Oscar Isaac again and again across the face. A third of the 1-minute-and-30-second video is comprised of various takes of Fisher as General Organa slapping Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). He hits him 41 times, to be exact.

The gag reel, published to celebrate the film’s release on Blu-ray and DVD, shows Daisy Ridley breaking character as Rey during a serious scene, giggle fits from John Boyega as Finn and Kelly Marie Tran as Rose, and a miniature BB-8. (Did BB-8 have a baby in space?) Although the galaxy remains in imminent danger of being controlled by the First Order, it appears the cast had a lot of fun on set—except, perhaps, for Isaac. May the force be with him.

Read more in Slate about Star Wars.

Jaime Dunaway is a Slate intern.

