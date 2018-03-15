Trevor Noah on the Gun Violence Walkout: Why Should Kids Stay in School When Schools Aren’t Safe?

Students at thousands of schools across the country staged a walkout to protest gun violence on Wednesday, but not every adult was on board, as Trevor Noah pointed out on The Daily Show. Naysayers included those who opposed the kids’ advocacy for gun control as well as others who thought children and teenagers shouldn’t protest or can’t inspire meaningful change. Noah compared one mother who said she’d rather her kids “stay in school, safe” to the oblivious protagonist of a slasher movie. “The best thing for us to do is stay inside the house,” he mimicked. “Let’s go to the basement. It’s dark there. The killer won’t see us. OK, guys?”

There were some grown-ups in support of the walkout, including politicians Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Andrew Cuomo, and “the most popular millennial of all,” Bernie Sanders, who was met with a cheering crowd. (“Do you know how loud you have to be to drown out Bernie Sanders?”) Too bad that show of political support wasn’t enough to translate into actual changes to the law, as the House passed a school-safety bill that failed to include gun-control measures, which Noah compared to “a pizza delivery guy saying, ‘Here’s your pizza, we just didn’t include the crust.’”