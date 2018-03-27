Brow Beat

The Daily Show Went to a Gun Rally and Uncovered the REAL Victims of Gun Violence: Guns

By

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in March for Our Lives rallies across the country this weekend to protest gun violence, and while nearly every media outlet covered the event—even NRA TV—many missed out on one key movement in Helena, Montana. Luckily, The Daily Show was there.

Trevor Noah dispatched correspondent Roy Wood Jr. out to Helena for their “March for Our Guns” rally. In a segment from Monday night’s show, Wood interviews some of the rally’s 150 brave attendees. Arming teachers is just the start for this crowd. One guy wants to own a tank. Another insists that the hundreds of thousands who descended upon D.C. were “paid by liberal Democrats to go there” and that the Parkland students are paid “crisis actors.”

While it may be difficult to laugh at some of these proposals, the segment ends with the ultimate irony: The rally specifically asked attendees not to bring guns, wary of causing a “safety issue.”

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Jordan Weissmann

The Atlantic’s Justifications for Hiring Conservative Troll Kevin Williamson Ring Awfully Hollow

Lena Wilson

Cardi B Just Announced Her Debut Album, and It’s Coming Next Week

Fabio Chiusi

The Cyberutopian Promise, and Sinister Reality, of the Party That May Soon Rule Italy

Molly Olmstead and Mark Joseph Stern

Alabama Won’t Seek Second Execution for Inmate Who Survived Botched Lethal Injection

Lena Wilson

The Daily Show Went to a Gun Rally and Uncovered the REAL Victims of Gun Violence: Guns

Wilfred Codrington III and Lawrence Norden

The Government Is Finally Investing in Election Security. There’s Still Much More to Do.

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Larry Nassar’s Former Boss at Michigan State Charged With Groping, Harassing, Soliciting Nude Photos From Female Students

Joshua Keating

What Does It Mean if Kim Jong-un Rode His Tricked-Out Mystery Train to Beijing?

Marissa Martinelli

Prince Had “Exceedingly High” Levels of Fentanyl in His Body When He Died, Toxicology Report Reveals

Luisa Damiano and Paul Dumouchel

The Best Robots Won’t Replace People—They’ll Be More Like Extra-Helpful Teddy Bears

Willa Paskin

The New Roseanne Proves It’s Still the Ultimate White, Working-Class Sitcom

Alieza Durana

Stop Tackling Poverty. It Doesn’t Begin to Capture America’s Economic Problems.

Most Read

Stormy Daniels’ Sick Burns Aren’t the Only Reason Her Twitter Feed Is Fascinating

Heather Schwedel

Republicans Hope “Hillary Clinton” Still Scares Red-State Voters

Josh Voorhees

In Real Life, I’m a Middle-Aged Literary Critic. In My Video Gaming Life, I’m Allowed to Be Someone Else.

Laura Miller

The New Roseanne Proves It’s Still the Ultimate White, Working-Class Sitcom

Willa Paskin

Seeking Better Work-Life Balance in the Suburbs? You Better Have a Good Car.

Alieza Durana

How 60 Minutes Provided the Perfect Venue for Stormy Daniels

Christina Cauterucci