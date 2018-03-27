The Daily Show Went to a Gun Rally and Uncovered the REAL Victims of Gun Violence: Guns

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in March for Our Lives rallies across the country this weekend to protest gun violence, and while nearly every media outlet covered the event—even NRA TV—many missed out on one key movement in Helena, Montana. Luckily, The Daily Show was there.

Trevor Noah dispatched correspondent Roy Wood Jr. out to Helena for their “March for Our Guns” rally. In a segment from Monday night’s show, Wood interviews some of the rally’s 150 brave attendees. Arming teachers is just the start for this crowd. One guy wants to own a tank. Another insists that the hundreds of thousands who descended upon D.C. were “paid by liberal Democrats to go there” and that the Parkland students are paid “crisis actors.”

While it may be difficult to laugh at some of these proposals, the segment ends with the ultimate irony: The rally specifically asked attendees not to bring guns, wary of causing a “safety issue.”