Pre-Woke Watching

I’ll Never Stop Quoting Coming to America, but I Can’t Ignore Its Colorism

By

When you rewatch old favorites years later, sometimes you realize how much you used to overlook. In this short video series, based on the recurring segment from Slate’s Represent podcast, viewers revisit their personal classics and evaluate how they look now.

The beloved 1980s classic Comedy to America tells the story of an African prince who travels to Queens, New York, to find his wife. Slate designer Derreck Johnson has always loved the movie, rich as it is in quotables, but watching it two decades later, he noticed a particular dichotomy between the two biological sisters in the movie: the light-skinned sister is poised and desirable, while her dark-skinned counterpart is boisterous and slutty. The movie made him realize how pervasive colorism is in many of his old favorites. Watch more above.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus
Derreck Johnson is a Slate web designer.
Shirley Chan is a Slate assistant video producer.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Joshua Keating

Sierra Leone Did Not Hold the World’s First “Blockchain Election”

Christina Bonnington

Are Our Roads Ready for Self-Driving Cars?

Josh Voorhees

Illinois Governor Spent $130 Per Vote, and That Was the Easy Part

Lena Wilson

The New Trailer for Mr. Rogers Doc Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Will Have You Reaching for the Tissues

Derreck Johnson and Shirley Chan

I’ll Never Stop Quoting Coming to America, but I Can’t Ignore Its Colorism

Evan Urquhart

A Disproportionate Number of Autistic Youth Are Transgender. Why?

Lena Wilson

Looks Like Jacob Tremblay Is Entering the “Dirrty” Phase of His Career

Marissa Martinelli

Andrew Garfield Gets Ghosted, Turns Detective In the Wild First Trailer for Under the Silver Lake

Justin Hendrix

Did Cambridge Analytica Leverage Russian Disinformation for Trump?

Mallory Ortberg

Help! Why Is He Confiding in Me? I Don’t Even Like Him.

Alison Bateman-House, Arthur Caplan, and Kelly McBride Folkers

“Right to Try” Is Merely “Thoughts and Prayers” for the Terminally Ill

Molly Olmstead

Unarmed Black Man Shot by Police in Sacramento Found to Have Been Holding a Cellphone

Most Read

How Do I Convince My Son I Still Love Him When He’s Been Taken Away From Me?

Carvell Wallace

Ben Carson Just Used the “Women Be Shopping” Defense at a Congressional Hearing

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Interview With an Old Person: Gertrude Johnson Howard, 82, From Phoenix

Christina Cauterucci

Why Trump Likely Won’t Collect the $20 Million He Claims Stormy Daniels Owes Him

Jennifer Taub

Trump’s Security Briefing Warned “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” Putin on Election Win. It Didn’t Stop Him.

Elliot Hannon

Facebook Was Letting Down Users Years Before Cambridge Analytica

Siva Vaidhyanathan