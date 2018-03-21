I’ll Never Stop Quoting Coming to America, but I Can’t Ignore Its Colorism

When you rewatch old favorites years later, sometimes you realize how much you used to overlook. In this short video series, based on the recurring segment from Slate’s Represent podcast, viewers revisit their personal classics and evaluate how they look now.

The beloved 1980s classic Comedy to America tells the story of an African prince who travels to Queens, New York, to find his wife. Slate designer Derreck Johnson has always loved the movie, rich as it is in quotables, but watching it two decades later, he noticed a particular dichotomy between the two biological sisters in the movie: the light-skinned sister is poised and desirable, while her dark-skinned counterpart is boisterous and slutty. The movie made him realize how pervasive colorism is in many of his old favorites. Watch more above.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus

Derreck Johnson is a Slate web designer.