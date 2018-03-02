Books

The 2018 Cartoonist Studio Prize Shortlists

The best print and web comics of 2017, selected by the Slate Book Review and the Center for Cartoon Studies.

Collage of Cartoonist Studio Prize print nominees.
Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews.

The Slate Book Review and the Center for Cartoon Studies are proud to announce the nominees for the sixth annual Cartoonist Studio Prize. The winner in each of our categories will be announced March 30. Each winner will receive $1,000. The nominees were selected by Slate’s Jacob Brogan, the faculty and students of the Center for Cartoon Studies (represented by Kevin Czap), and this year’s guest judge: Andrew Farago of San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum.

Last year’s winners: Eleanor Davis for Libby’s Dad and Christina Tran for “On Beauty.”

The Cartoonist Studio Prize for Best Print Comic of the Year: 2017 Shortlist

The Academic Hour by Keren Katz. Secret Acres.
The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui. Abrams ComicArts.
Boundless by Jillian Tamaki. Drawn and Quarterly.
Breath, Plucked from Heaven” by Shivana Sookdeo in Elements: Fire. Beyond Press.
Gaylord Phoenix No. 7” by Edie Fake. Perfectly Acceptable.
Language Barrier by Hannah K. Lee. Koyama Press.
My Favorite Thing Is Monsters by Emil Ferris. Fantagraphics.
One More Year by Simon Hanselmann. Fantagraphics.
Tenements, Towers & Trash by Julia Wertz. Black Dog & Leventhal.
You & a Bike & a Road by Eleanor Davis. Koyama Press.

Collage of Cartoonist Studio Prize web comic nominees.
Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews.

The Cartoonist Studio Prize for Best Web Comic of the Year: 2017 Shortlist

A Fire Story” by Brian Fies.
Agents of the Realm by Mildred Louis.
A GoFundMe Campaign Is Not Health Insurance” by Ted Closson.
Leaving Richard’s Valley by Michael DeForge.
Neighbors by Christina Tran.
The Price of Acceptance” by Sarah Winifred Searle.
Reported Missing by Eleri Harris
Somebody Told Me” by Jesse England.
Whose Free Speech? ” by Ben Passmore.
Wonderlust by Diana Nock.

Congratulations to all 20 of our nominees.

