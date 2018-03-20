Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in April

Never Let Me Go. Fox Searchlight Pictures

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in April. (All titles expire April 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

The Shawshank Redemption

Good Watch

Apollo 13

Caddyshack

Exit through the Gift Shop (April 22)

Never Let Me Go

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Prestige (April 21)

The Pursuit of Happyness

Starry Eyes (April 3)

Begin Again (April 27)

Waititi Watch

Eagle vs. Shark

Holy Marathon, Batman!

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Nostalgia Watch

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Cool Runnings

Family Watch

Dolphin Tale

The Nightingale (April 5)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (April 26)

If “The Salt and Pepper Diner” Still Makes You Laugh

John Mulaney: New in Town

If You’re Bored

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Death Sentence

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

The Hallow (April 5)

The Emperor’s New Clothes (April 12)

Happy Tree Friends (April 15)

Leap Year (April 15)

Son of God (April 16)

Z Storm (April 17)

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley (April 20)