Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in April

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in April. (All titles expire April 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
The Shawshank Redemption
Good Watch
Apollo 13
Caddyshack
Exit through the Gift Shop (April 22)
Never Let Me Go
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Prestige (April 21)
The Pursuit of Happyness
Starry Eyes (April 3)
Begin Again (April 27)
Waititi Watch
Eagle vs. Shark
Holy Marathon, Batman!
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Nostalgia Watch
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Cool Runnings
Family Watch
Dolphin Tale
The Nightingale (April 5)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (April 26)
If “The Salt and Pepper Diner” Still Makes You Laugh
John Mulaney: New in Town
If You’re Bored
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Death Sentence
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
The Hallow (April 5)
The Emperor’s New Clothes (April 12)
Happy Tree Friends (April 15)
Leap Year (April 15)
Son of God (April 16)
Z Storm (April 17)
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley (April 20)