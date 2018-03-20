Here’s What’s Disappearing From Netflix in April

Brow Beat

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream on Netflix Before They Expire in April

By

Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley, and Andrew Garfield in Never Let Me Go
Never Let Me Go.
Fox Searchlight Pictures

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in April. (All titles expire April 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

The Shawshank Redemption

Good Watch

Apollo 13
Caddyshack
Exit through the Gift Shop (April 22)
Never Let Me Go
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Prestige (April 21)
The Pursuit of Happyness
Starry Eyes (April 3)
Begin Again (April 27)

Waititi Watch

Eagle vs. Shark

Holy Marathon, Batman!

Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns

Nostalgia Watch

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Cool Runnings

Family Watch

Dolphin Tale
The Nightingale (April 5)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (April 26)

If “The Salt and Pepper Diner” Still Makes You Laugh

John Mulaney: New in Town

If You’re Bored

30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Death Sentence
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
The Hallow (April 5)
The Emperor’s New Clothes (April 12)
Happy Tree Friends (April 15)
Leap Year (April 15)
Son of God (April 16)
Z Storm (April 17)
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley (April 20)

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

