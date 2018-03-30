The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive April 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Good Watch
Big Time
Cold Mountain
Deep Blue Sea
Friday Night Lights (2004)
The Iron Giant
Jackass 2.5
Binge Watch
Jane The Virgin Season 4 (Date TBA)
What’s in the Box? Watch
Seven
Nostalgia Watch
Bad Boys
Life Is Beautiful
Mortal Kombat
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
The Lost Boys
Family Watch
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Cats & Dogs
Despicable Me 3 (April 5)
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
Nancy Drew
Speed Racer
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Spy Next Door
Hello Ma’am Would You Like to Learn About Thetan Levels? Watch
Battlefield Earth
If You’re Bored
24 Hours to Live (April 7)
A Sort of Family
Along Came Polly
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall (April 5)
Bill Nye: Science Guy (April 25)
Body of Lies
Cabin Fever (2002)
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Call the Midwife Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017” (April 24)
Chasing The Dragon (April 19)
Dare to Be Wild
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
The Duchess
Fishpeople
Friend Request (April 18)
Holy Goalie (April 27)
La Piloto Season 1 (April 2)
Lakeview Terrace (April 15)
The Man Who Knew Infinity (April 27)
Pelé (April 18)
Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity (Date TBA)
Scarface (1983)
Seven Pounds (April 15)
Sin City
Sun Dogs (April 6)
The Family Man
The Queen of the Damned
Netflix Original Programming
6 Balloons (April 6)
Aggretsuko Season 1 (April 20)
Amateur (April 6)
AMO Season 1 (April 9)
Bobby Kennedy for President (April 27)
Candy Jar (April 27)
Charité: Season 1 (April 19)
Chef’s Table: Pastry (April 14)
Come Sunday (April 14)
Dope Season 2 (April 20)
Dude (April 20)
Fary Is the New Black (April 3)
Fastest Car Season 1 (April 6)
Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast (April 10)
I Am Not An Easy Man (April 14)
Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up (April 24)
Kodachrome (April 20)
The Letdown Season 1 (April 21)
Lost in Space Season 1 (April 14)
Mercury 13 (April 20)
3% Season 2 (April 27)
Money Heist: Part 2 (April 6)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z (April 6)
Orbiter 9 (April 6)
Pickpockets (April 12)
Psychokinesis (April 25)
Ram Dass, Going Home (April 6)
Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 1 (April 20)
The 4th Company
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 1
The Chalet Season 1 (April 17)
The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Series Premiere
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 2 (April 14)
The New Legends of Monkey Season 1 (April 27)
The Week Of (April 27)
Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente
Troy: Fall of a City Season 1
Wakfu Season 3
HBO
Good Watch
Laurel Canyon
Nine to Five
The Italian Job
Waitress
War for the Planet of the Apes (April 21)
Family Watch
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Tale of Despereaux
Babysitting Your Creepy Little Nephew Damien Watch
The Omen
Damien Omen II
Omen III: The Final Conflict
Omen IV: The Awakening
WTF Watch
Orphan
If You’re Bored
24/7 Canelo/ Golovkin 2 (April 22)
Absolute Power
Bad Boys II
Dinner for Schmucks
Final Destination
From Hell
Runaway Jury
S.W.A.T.
The Final Destination
The Hitman’s Bodyguard (April 28)
Yes Man
HBO Original Programming
King in the Wilderness (April 2)
Paterno (April 7)
Andre the Giant (April 10)
Elvis Presley: The Searcher Part 1 and Part 2 (April 14)
I Am Evidence (April 16)
Season Premieres
Vice Season 6 (April 6)
Destino: Rusia Series Premiere (April 11)
Westworld Season 2 (April 22)
Wyatt Cenac: Problem Areas Series Premiere (April 13)
Season Finales
Here and Now Season 1 (April 15)
Estrenos
Carpinteros (AKA Woodpecker) (April 6)
Dear Renzo
Sol de medianoche (AKA Midnight Sun) (April 13)
The Least Worst Man
Zona Hostil (AKA Rescue Under Fire) (April 20)
Amazon
Must Watch
Carrie
The King of Comedy
Good Watch
A Simple Plan
A Suitable Girl
Basic Instinct
The Departure
Drugstore Cowboy
Escape from New York
For a Few Dollars More
Friday the 13th
Internal Affairs
Man in the Moon
Marathon Man
Married to the Mob
Miami Blues
Mystic River
Paranormal Activity
Philadelphia
Project Nim
Sleepers
Spaceballs
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Steel Magnolias
The Thomas Crown Affair
Thirst Street
Throw Momma from the Train
Family Watch
Prancer
Nostalgia Watch
The Karate Kid
Meatballs
Superstar
Uptown Girls
Wayne’s World 2
Binge Watch
The Missing Season 2 (April 2)
Good Madonna Watch
Desperately Seeking Susan
Bad Madonna Watch
Shanghai Surprise
If You’re Bored
0 Beats
52 Pick-Up
The Big Wedding
Brooklyn’s Finest
The Conspirator
Danny Roane: First Time Director
The Dogs of War
Eye for An Eye
Flashback
The Foot Fist Way
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred: The Movie
Funny About Love
Gamer
Hangman (April 21)
Hellbenders 3D
Hitler’s Bodyguard Season 1
Kickboxer
Ladybugs
Life Stinks
The Marc Pease Experience
Merlin Seasons 1-5
My Art
Mystery Team
The Phantom
Quigley Down Under
The Rage: Carrie 2
Red Rock Season 3 (April 23)
Red State
The Replacements
Salsa
She’s Having a Baby
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Stand Up Guys
Storage Wars Northern Treasures Season 1
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Winning Season
Trading Mom
Troy
Up in Smoke
Vikings Season 5 (April 24)
Warpath
World’s Craziest Foods Season 1
Amazon Original Programming
Bosch Season 4 (April 13)
All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys Season 3 (April 27)
Little Big Awesome Season 1A (April 27)
Hulu
Must Watch
Carrie
Lawrence of Arabia
Stories We Tell
Taxi Driver
Good Watch
78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (April 28)
50/50
American Gangster (April 15)
A Simple Plan
Augie (April 11)
Basic Instinct
Dealt (April 14)
Dina (April 6)
Drugstore Cowboy
For A Few Dollars More
Friday the 13th
The Importance of Being Earnest (April 15)
In the Bedroom (April 15)
Internal Affairs
Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (April 26)
Jane Eyre
Life Partners (April 2)
Loving Vincent (April 19)
Man in the Moon
Map of the Human Heart
Marathon Man
Married to the Mob
The Messenger (April 15)
Miami Blues
Paranormal Activity
Project Nim
Spaceballs
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Take My Nose…Please (April 9)
The Thomas Crown Affair
Throw Momma from the Train
Thunder Soul
Tragedy Girls (April 18)
Binge Watch
Black Sails: Season 4 (April 2)
The Carmichael Show Season 3 (April 30)
Preacher Season 2 (April 10)
Project Runway Season 15
Family Watch
Barbie A Fashion Fairytale
Barbie and the Diamond Castle
The Giant King
Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists
Land Before Time Sing Along
Land Before Time Sing Along 2
Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island
Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock
Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire
Prancer
Nostalgia Watch
Con Air
Cool Runnings
Life is Beautiful (April 15)
Roxanne
Superstar
Uptown Girls
Wayne’s World 2
Musical Watch
Fame (April 15)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (April 2)
Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll
Good Madonna Watch
Desperately Seeking Susan
Bad Madonna Watch
Shanghai Surprise
No, Thank You, I Would Not Like to Learn About Thetan Levels Watch
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 2
If You’re Bored
30 Beats
5 Days of War
52 Pick-Up
60 Days In Season 3
A Teacher (April 15)
A Thousand Junkies (April 30)
Accepted
American Pickers Seasons 15 & 16
Ancient Aliens Season 12
The Beaver
The Big Wedding
Boys and Girls (April 15)
The Conspirator
Counting Cars Season 6B
The Crossing Series Premiere (April 3)
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Death Becomes Her
The Dogs of War
Eagle Vs Shark
Eight Millimeter
Eye for an Eye
Fathers and Daughters
Fixer Upper Season 4
Flashback
Flea Market Flip Season 4
Flip or Flop Season 6
The Flowers of War
The Foot Fist Way
Fred: The Movie
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Funny About Love
Gamer
Gangland Undercover Season 1
Hellbenders 3D
Hollow in the Land (April 15)
Honey
Honey 2
Hours (April 10)
House Hunters Season 108
House Hunter’s Renovation Season 8
Howl (April 15)
I Am a Teacher
I Can Do Bad All by Myself (April 12)
The Inbetweeners
Intervention Seasons 15 & 16
The Jackal
K2
Ladybugs
Leftovers
Life Stinks
Love Island Seasons 1 & 2 (April 19)
The Marc Pease Experience
Master of Disguise (April 15)
The Men Who Stare at Goats
My Hero Academia Season 3 Premiere (April 7)
Mystery Team
New Girl Season 7 Premiere (April 11)
Off Label (April 15)
The Only Way Is Essex Season 21 (April 19)
Permanent (April 29)
The Phantom
Property Brothers Season 9
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Seasons 1 & 4
Quigley Down Under
The Rage: Carrie 2
Red State
The Relationtrip (April 16)
Rellik Series Premiere (April 13)
Salsa
She’s Having A Baby
Shut Up and Play the Hits (April 15)
Slumber (April 15)
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
So B It (April 4)
Stand Up Guys
The Switch
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
Texas Killing Fields
Trading Mom
Tumbledown
U-571
Unsolved Mysteries Seasons 9-14 (April 30)
Up In Smoke
Vikings Season 5 (April 24)
Warpath
The Winning Season
Wishmaster
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell
Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled
Worst Cooks in America Season 8
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Z for Zachariah (April 20)
Hulu Original Programming
National Treasure: Kiri Season 2 (April 4)
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 Premiere (April 25)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (April 27)