The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in April

Lawrence of Arabia, The Iron Giant, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Jane Eyre are just a few of the great movies coming to streaming in April. Columbia Pictures; 20th Century Fox; Focus Features; Warner Bros.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, Hulu, HBO Now, and Amazon Prime. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one service. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive April 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Billy Bob Thornton, Lucas Black, and Lee Thompson Young in Friday Night Lights. Universal Pictures

Good Watch

Big Time

Cold Mountain

Deep Blue Sea

Friday Night Lights (2004)

The Iron Giant

Jackass 2.5

Binge Watch

Jane The Virgin Season 4 (Date TBA)

What’s in the Box? Watch

Seven

Nostalgia Watch

Bad Boys

Life Is Beautiful

Mortal Kombat

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Lost Boys

Family Watch

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Cats & Dogs

Despicable Me 3 (April 5)

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Nancy Drew

Speed Racer

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Spy Next Door

Hello Ma’am Would You Like to Learn About Thetan Levels? Watch

Battlefield Earth

If You’re Bored

24 Hours to Live (April 7)

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall (April 5)

Bill Nye: Science Guy (April 25)

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever (2002)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Call the Midwife Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017” (April 24)

Chasing The Dragon (April 19)

Dare to Be Wild

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

The Duchess

Fishpeople

Friend Request (April 18)

Holy Goalie (April 27)

La Piloto Season 1 (April 2)

Lakeview Terrace (April 15)

The Man Who Knew Infinity (April 27)

Pelé (April 18)

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity (Date TBA)

Scarface (1983)

Seven Pounds (April 15)

Sin City

Sun Dogs (April 6)

The Family Man

The Queen of the Damned

Netflix Original Programming

6 Balloons (April 6)

Aggretsuko Season 1 (April 20)

Amateur (April 6)

AMO Season 1 (April 9)

Bobby Kennedy for President (April 27)

Candy Jar (April 27)

Charité: Season 1 (April 19)

Chef’s Table: Pastry (April 14)

Come Sunday (April 14)

Dope Season 2 (April 20)

Dude (April 20)

Fary Is the New Black (April 3)

Fastest Car Season 1 (April 6)

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast (April 10)

I Am Not An Easy Man (April 14)

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up (April 24)

Kodachrome (April 20)

The Letdown Season 1 (April 21)

Lost in Space Season 1 (April 14)

Mercury 13 (April 20)

3% Season 2 (April 27)

Money Heist: Part 2 (April 6)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z (April 6)

Orbiter 9 (April 6)

Pickpockets (April 12)

Psychokinesis (April 25)

Ram Dass, Going Home (April 6)

Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 1 (April 20)

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 1

The Chalet Season 1 (April 17)

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Series Premiere

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 2 (April 14)

The New Legends of Monkey Season 1 (April 27)

The Week Of (April 27)

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City Season 1

Wakfu Season 3

HBO

Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, and Lily Tomlin in Nine to Five. Fox

Good Watch

Laurel Canyon

Nine to Five

The Italian Job

Waitress

War for the Planet of the Apes (April 21)

Family Watch

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Tale of Despereaux

Babysitting Your Creepy Little Nephew Damien Watch

The Omen

Damien Omen II

Omen III: The Final Conflict

Omen IV: The Awakening

WTF Watch

Orphan

If You’re Bored

24/7 Canelo/ Golovkin 2 (April 22)

Absolute Power

Bad Boys II

Dinner for Schmucks

Final Destination

From Hell

Runaway Jury

S.W.A.T.

The Final Destination

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (April 28)

Yes Man

HBO Original Programming

King in the Wilderness (April 2)

Paterno (April 7)

Andre the Giant (April 10)

Elvis Presley: The Searcher Part 1 and Part 2 (April 14)

I Am Evidence (April 16)

Season Premieres

Vice Season 6 (April 6)

Destino: Rusia Series Premiere (April 11)

Westworld Season 2 (April 22)

Wyatt Cenac: Problem Areas Series Premiere (April 13)

Season Finales

Here and Now Season 1 (April 15)

Estrenos

Carpinteros (AKA Woodpecker) (April 6)

Dear Renzo

Sol de medianoche (AKA Midnight Sun) (April 13)

The Least Worst Man

Zona Hostil (AKA Rescue Under Fire) (April 20)

Amazon

Rick Moranis in Spaceballs. MGM

Must Watch

Carrie

The King of Comedy

Good Watch

A Simple Plan

A Suitable Girl

Basic Instinct

The Departure

Drugstore Cowboy

Escape from New York

For a Few Dollars More

Friday the 13th

Internal Affairs

Man in the Moon

Marathon Man

Married to the Mob

Miami Blues

Mystic River

Paranormal Activity

Philadelphia

Project Nim

Sleepers

Spaceballs

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Steel Magnolias

The Thomas Crown Affair

Thirst Street

Throw Momma from the Train

Family Watch

Prancer

Nostalgia Watch

The Karate Kid

Meatballs

Superstar

Uptown Girls

Wayne’s World 2

Binge Watch

The Missing Season 2 (April 2)

Good Madonna Watch

Desperately Seeking Susan

Bad Madonna Watch

Shanghai Surprise

If You’re Bored

0 Beats

52 Pick-Up

The Big Wedding

Brooklyn’s Finest

The Conspirator

Danny Roane: First Time Director

The Dogs of War

Eye for An Eye

Flashback

The Foot Fist Way

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred: The Movie

Funny About Love

Gamer

Hangman (April 21)

Hellbenders 3D

Hitler’s Bodyguard Season 1

Kickboxer

Ladybugs

Life Stinks

The Marc Pease Experience

Merlin Seasons 1-5

My Art

Mystery Team

The Phantom

Quigley Down Under

The Rage: Carrie 2

Red Rock Season 3 (April 23)

Red State

The Replacements

Salsa

She’s Having a Baby

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

Stand Up Guys

Storage Wars Northern Treasures Season 1

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Winning Season

Trading Mom

Troy

Up in Smoke

Vikings Season 5 (April 24)

Warpath

World’s Craziest Foods Season 1

Amazon Original Programming

Bosch Season 4 (April 13)

All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys Season 3 (April 27)

Little Big Awesome Season 1A (April 27)

Hulu

Clara Paget as Anne Bonny in Black Sails Season 4. Starz

Must Watch

Carrie

Lawrence of Arabia

Stories We Tell

Taxi Driver

Good Watch

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene (April 28)

50/50

American Gangster (April 15)

A Simple Plan

Augie (April 11)

Basic Instinct

Dealt (April 14)

Dina (April 6)

Drugstore Cowboy

For A Few Dollars More

Friday the 13th

The Importance of Being Earnest (April 15)

In the Bedroom (April 15)

Internal Affairs

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death (April 26)

Jane Eyre

Life Partners (April 2)

Loving Vincent (April 19)

Man in the Moon

Map of the Human Heart

Marathon Man

Married to the Mob

The Messenger (April 15)

Miami Blues

Paranormal Activity

Project Nim

Spaceballs

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Take My Nose…Please (April 9)

The Thomas Crown Affair

Throw Momma from the Train

Thunder Soul

Tragedy Girls (April 18)

Binge Watch

Black Sails: Season 4 (April 2)

The Carmichael Show Season 3 (April 30)

Preacher Season 2 (April 10)

Project Runway Season 15

Family Watch

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale

Barbie and the Diamond Castle

The Giant King

Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists

Land Before Time Sing Along

Land Before Time Sing Along 2

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock

Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire

Prancer

Nostalgia Watch

Con Air

Cool Runnings

Life is Beautiful (April 15)

Roxanne

Superstar

Uptown Girls

Wayne’s World 2

Musical Watch

Fame (April 15)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (April 2)

Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll

Good Madonna Watch

Desperately Seeking Susan

Bad Madonna Watch

Shanghai Surprise

No, Thank You, I Would Not Like to Learn About Thetan Levels Watch

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Season 2

If You’re Bored

30 Beats

5 Days of War

52 Pick-Up

60 Days In Season 3

A Teacher (April 15)

A Thousand Junkies (April 30)

Accepted

American Pickers Seasons 15 & 16

Ancient Aliens Season 12

The Beaver

The Big Wedding

Boys and Girls (April 15)

The Conspirator

Counting Cars Season 6B

The Crossing Series Premiere (April 3)

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Death Becomes Her

The Dogs of War

Eagle Vs Shark

Eight Millimeter

Eye for an Eye

Fathers and Daughters

Fixer Upper Season 4

Flashback

Flea Market Flip Season 4

Flip or Flop Season 6

The Flowers of War

The Foot Fist Way

Fred: The Movie

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Funny About Love

Gamer

Gangland Undercover Season 1

Hellbenders 3D

Hollow in the Land (April 15)

Honey

Honey 2

Hours (April 10)

House Hunters Season 108

House Hunter’s Renovation Season 8

Howl (April 15)

I Am a Teacher

I Can Do Bad All by Myself (April 12)

The Inbetweeners

Intervention Seasons 15 & 16

The Jackal

K2

Ladybugs

Leftovers

Life Stinks

Love Island Seasons 1 & 2 (April 19)

The Marc Pease Experience

Master of Disguise (April 15)

The Men Who Stare at Goats

My Hero Academia Season 3 Premiere (April 7)

Mystery Team

New Girl Season 7 Premiere (April 11)

Off Label (April 15)

The Only Way Is Essex Season 21 (April 19)

Permanent (April 29)

The Phantom

Property Brothers Season 9

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Seasons 1 & 4

Quigley Down Under

The Rage: Carrie 2

Red State

The Relationtrip (April 16)

Rellik Series Premiere (April 13)

Salsa

She’s Having A Baby

Shut Up and Play the Hits (April 15)

Slumber (April 15)

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

So B It (April 4)

Stand Up Guys

The Switch

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

Texas Killing Fields

Trading Mom

Tumbledown

U-571

Unsolved Mysteries Seasons 9-14 (April 30)

Up In Smoke

Vikings Season 5 (April 24)

Warpath

The Winning Season

Wishmaster

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

Worst Cooks in America Season 8

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Z for Zachariah (April 20)

Hulu Original Programming

National Treasure: Kiri Season 2 (April 4)

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2 Premiere (April 25)

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie (April 27)