The Americans’ Showrunners Reveal Their Tricks for Making Viewers Sympathize With the Other Side

Russian spies, rising tension in the U.S. intelligence community, and the struggle to maintain a mask of normalcy—while these themes dominate American headlines today, they’re key to the Cold War period drama The Americans.

Set in the 1980s, the final season of the award-winning drama premieres Wednesday on FX. Mike Pesca, host of Slate’s daily podcast The Gist, sat down with the two men behind the program, showrunners Joe Weisberg (who is also the brother of Jacob Weisberg, the Slate Group’s editor in chief) and Joel Fields, to discuss what makes their Soviet protagonists—Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings and Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings—deep, flawed, and heroic, and whether they may work together again as the series wraps.

Read an abridged version of their conversation below

Mike Pesca: Are your main characters antiheroes?

Joe Weisberg: No. We do not think of them as antiheroes. From the very beginning, we said, “These guys are heroes.” Yeah, they’re heroes for the other side, but they’re absolutely heroes.

Pesca: Did you do anything to really think about, or study, how to make bad guys sympathetic, because there seem to be some obvious tricks. Make them roguish, make them secretly good guys, or you know what their inner motivations are, but what were some insights you had? These are enemies of America, and they’re doing immoral actions.

Weisberg: We don’t think they’re bad guys. We thought a lot about, well, if these were CIA guys in Moscow, what would we expect them to do? What would we want them to do? Wouldn’t we want Elizabeth to stay true to the cause, to be faithful, to do what she had to do to protect our way of life? In our minds, they’re steadfast, true, decent. Yes, they get carried away. Yes, they do awful things sometimes, but so do American soldiers. So do American intelligence officers. To make them sympathetic, to us, we just had to be honest and to be true. And then we figured, we’d see if the audience would buy into that. If they did, we’d be OK. If they didn’t, we’d be screwed.

Joel Fields: Now, you asked whether we had any tricks in order to achieve that …

Pesca: Well, these are called tactics, I think, on premium cable.

Fields: I’ll give you two of our techniques. They were really the same techniques deployed in different seasons. In Season 1, every story that we wrote, we took a day where we stepped back and we retold it as if it were the story of deep-cover CIA officers in the USSR at that time in history, fighting for freedom, liberty, and all the causes that we believe in. And if everything those officers would do on behalf of the cause of justice, America, democracy—if they would do all those things in those circumstances, then Elizabeth could do it here.

And in Season 3, when Elizabeth and Philip were grappling with whether or not they would tell Paige, and in Season 4 after they did, we talked a lot about the American South right as the Civil War was happening. And we imagined, if you were a family, and you were living undercover disguised as plantation owners, but you were there because you wanted to fight slavery, and you had a daughter, would you want her going to cotillions and believing in slavery, or would you want at some point to tell her the truth and get her on the cause of freedom? Those were some techniques we deployed.

Pesca: A great tension of The Americans is the seductive power of America. How would you, how would you possibly translate something like the seductive power of Russia? That part of it, I don’t know how you would try to get to that part of it, where one part of the married couple is falling in love, or falling for this country.

Fields: I think you could do it in Soviet times. It would be really an interesting trick. You’d have to have one of the characters start to feel and believe that there was a solidarity—that there was actually something to communism after all. In a way, I think that’s happened to me, and maybe it’s happened to both of us. That we started to open up to the idea that this big, bad, specter of evil communism, that we were always taught about from the day that we were born in America, was exaggerated, and maybe even not true to a certain degree—that there was something good over there.

Pesca: How would the show change, or would it work at all if the dynamic between the couple were gender-reversed? If the male in the relationship was ideologically rigid and was the one most dedicated to the cause and was harder core, and it was the woman who was being seduced by openness, liberty in America?

Weisberg: That was the more obvious way to do it. So, you could do it that way, but I think that’s what people would expect. I think one of the interesting things about doing it this way, was that it’s just more surprising. It’s more interesting to see Elizabeth in that role and Philip as the softer one. It just defies expectations.

Pesca: If you were their boss at the KGB, though, what Elizabeth is doing—never examining the deeper motivations—is perfect.

Weisberg: That’s what you want.

Pesca: Yeah. What is the big file? What is the big KGB file that was released?

Weisberg: The Mitrokhin Archives.

Pesca: The Mitrokhin Archives, and if people don’t know, this was the [KGB] blueprint of how they did it. How they …

Weisberg: It’s all in there.

Pesca: Embedded illegals. And you got a lot of ideas—plot ideas and insight—from those files.

Fields: The whole marriage to Martha came out of there.

Pesca: Yeah. In those files, do they talk about the psychology of the agents and how to handle the possible awakening of the agents?

Weisberg: Nothing like that is in there. That’s more stuff that we had to figure out on our own. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, some former KGB officers wrote autobiographies and told their stories, and you can get a little bit in there, but most of that is stuff we had to surmise.

Pesca: So the marriage to Martha was this great plot device: [She’s] a secretary at the FBI and Philip marries her. It actually happened, [KGB agents] infiltrated and married these women secretaries at federal agencies? That actually happened?

Weisberg: In Europe.

It happened in Europe.

Fields: In Europe. I think what happened, is there was one spy, they called him a Romeo, who was deployed, and he was—he targeted a secretary, and seduced her, and then married her, and they got so much intelligence out of that they started a program that they called “The Secretaries Offensive.”

Pesca: That’s …

Weisberg: Brilliant, right? You couldn’t make that up. Writers couldn’t think of that.

Pesca: As you work, you don’t need more details, or you don’t want more details? That’s the jumping-off point and you could fill in the emotions from there?

Fields: We would love more details because who was it who said good writers borrow and great writers steal? Also, lazy writers steal.

Pesca: You said it. Just now.

Fields: No. No, I stole that … I definitely stole that from someone. We would love … As much detail as we can get, we will use. We’ll give you an example. The whole execution of Nina in Season 4 grew out of research that came to us from Sergei Kostin, who is our consultant in Russia, and gives us a lot of great detail on the show. His books are fantastic. He wrote a wonderful book called Farewell, right, Joe?

Weisberg: Mmm hmm.

Fields: Incredible, true spy story. Also really, really human. But, all the details of how she was executed, down to the burlap cloth that she was wrapped in and taken away, came from him. That was great. We love that detail. But with regard to something like the relationship with Martha, that sort of detail doesn’t exist, so you gotta make it up.

Pesca: So, last thing I want to ask you about, is just the fact that it’s a period show and how you execute it and what your philosophy is. I think that there are certain period movies and period shows, which are pretty much like minstrelsy—say, you set a show in the ’70s, the kid of course has a Star Wars T-shirt. I lived in the ’70s, mostly we didn’t wear Star Wars T-shirts. I don’t what exactly on the other side is. I think a lot of people think on the other side of that is this extreme authenticity, this fetishization of period details, to the point where people will wear the underwear from that period, even if they’re not taking their pants off on the screen. How do you guys think about how much ’80s to put into it, where to pull back …

Fields: OK. Let’s address the underwear first.

Pesca: Yes.

Fields: Because I actually think it’s a funny joke, but I think it says something about how we make basic cable, which is we have to think really hard about what is on screen and what isn’t on screen. We can’t spend money on underwear. We spend our time and creative focus on what the audience is going to see. I hope we don’t fetishize it, but we are obsessed with the period details. It’s also interesting you talk about everybody wearing a Star Wars shirt. The first thing I remember us talking about with our first costume designer was that it was really important to us that everybody not be dressed as if they had gone shopping in the year in which the show was set.

Pesca: Yeah. Yeah. This shirt, that I’m wearing, is from 2014.

Fields: Exactly. You have things that you’ve worn for a long time.

Pesca: Yeah, yeah.

Fields: And the same is the case with set dressing. And the same is the case with cars. The world needs to look like a comet with a long trail of props, and objects, and clothing, and hairstyles. All that’s really important. We also—you want to tell him about the calendar?

Weisberg: We keep a very long calendar on the wall in what we call the vault, which is one of the rooms we write in. It has every day of the season, for each season a new one goes up, and we track every story day of the show. Every time you’re watching a day on the show, we know what the actual date was that takes place, and we carefully track every day and the time of every scene.

And we’re very, incredibly, insanely, mentally ill–level fastidious about it. For example, if the Jennings are at home and the television is on during a scene, we know what they [are watching], and what time it was, so we will only put a show on that was actually on at that time, on that date, which creates a lot of problems for us because if it’s Thursday night, at 8 p.m. and there was nothing interesting or good on at that time, but the next day or the day before there was a perfect, interesting period show that everybody would love to see, we won’t use it. It creates problems.

Pesca: Well, this season is 1987, right?

Weisberg: Yeah.

Pesca: So the Cosbys’ Thursday at 8. Can’t do that. Pull the viewer out of it.

Fields: Can’t do that.

Weisberg: We’re very careful about it. The whole point you’re making, in general, is how to not pull the viewer out.

Pesca: Yeah, exactly.

Weisberg: If you have too much period detail, the viewer feels like you’re trying too hard—it pulls them out of the world. All we want in the whole universe is for the viewer to be lost in the story and feel like it’s real, and not feel what we sometimes call the authorial hand, because that breaks the reality of it.

Fields: I think that’s the key is that it’s not a matter of tonage, really, it’s a matter of it being essential to the characters and story. We did an entire episode about the movie The Day After, and a chunk of it was our characters just watching the movie The Day After. To us, that didn’t feel like a period reference, it felt like what our characters were going through at that time.

Pesca: Right. Right. Would you want to work as closely with a collaborator as you have each other, on your next projects?

Fields: As long as it’s him.

Weisberg: Yeah, definitely.

Fields: We’re staying together.

Pesca: You are?

Fields: Yeah.

Pesca: That’s awesome. Is it going to draw upon your expertise in the CIA as an ex-CIA guy?

Fields: I think we’re interested in moving on to some other genre. That was a lot of spying. Six years of spying.