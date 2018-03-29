Even Keri Russell Looks Unglamorous in Elastic-Waisted Pants

Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings and Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings. Patrick Harbron/FX

Each week on Slate’s Americans podcast, June Thomas sits down with the creators, cast, and crew of The Americans as they reveal behind-the-scenes details about the making of the FX drama’s sixth and final season.

In Episode 1, “Dead Hand,” showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, who wrote this episode, talk about the show’s time jump, how three years of working alone has affected Elizabeth, and why Sting’s “Russians” could never be on The Americans’ soundtrack. Then Thomas talks with costume designer Katie Irish about Paige’s haircut, Henry’s school uniform, Philip’s new suits, and Elizabeth’s shoulder pads. And finally, director Chris Long explains why the streets of Mexico City might have seemed a little empty.

Note: This podcast contains spoilers and is meant to be enjoyed after you watch the episode. New episodes air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on FX.

Podcast production by June Thomas.