Taylor Swift Takes a Rare Political Stand, Voices Support for March for Our Lives and “Gun Reform”

Taylor Swift. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift, who is known for usually staying mum on political issues, has taken a rare stand on gun control. The pop star posted on Instagram on Friday that she had donated to the March for Our Lives Action Fund and that the supports the demonstration to protest gun violence. “I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again,” she wrote in the caption.

The statement is about as political as Swift gets, which is to say, not very—she famously didn’t outright endorse either candidate in the 2016 presidential election, though plenty of people wanted her to. Swift had previously tweeted her support for the Women’s March in January of last year, though that tweet has since been deleted, but was criticized for not attending. Similarly, it doesn’t sound like she’ll be attending the March for Our Lives either, and her statement opposing gun violence doesn’t explicitly embrace gun control, instead focusing on some pretty common platitudes (“No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence”) and voicing her support for “gun reform,” which could give her plausible deniability with red-state fans.

Still, March for Our Lives is explicitly advocating for a number of gun control measures, including banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazine sales. It would have been easy for Swift to donate to the movement quietly, but she instead chose to use her platform to broadcast that information to her 106 million Instagram followers, even though it could very well mean alienating some holdovers from her country music days. All in all, it’s nice to see Swift, whose massive following includes plenty of teenage fans affected by the issue, putting her mouth where her money is.