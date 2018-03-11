Sterling K. Brown Will Not Just Sit Here and Let You Insult Shrek Like That

When asked to recant his heresies at the Diet of Worms in 1521, Martin Luther refused, saying (probably apocryphally) “Here I stand. I can do no other.” Whether or not Luther actually uttered the words, we can all understand the sentiment: there are some beliefs so central to who we are that to deny them would be an act of self-destruction.

Those breaking points are the subject of “Family Dinner - Shrek,” a searing new Saturday Night Live sketch from this week’s host Sterling K. Brown.

Brown plays “Justin,” the everyman at the center of “Family Dinner - Shrek,” whose dinner with his fiancée and future in-laws becomes a Kafkaesque nightmare when the family matriarch (Aidy Bryant) expresses the opinion that Coco is the greatest animated film of all time. That’s right: she’s either deliberately insulting Shrek, or worse yet, has forgotten about it entirely. Brown does career-best work here: witness the shock and horror that plays over his face as he realizes just what kind of people he is sharing a table with. Meanwhile, Bryant’s performance is a positively chilling embodiment of the ignorance and cruelty that so often hides behind suburban niceties, particularly when it comes to the matter of Shrek. Beck Bennett and Melissa Villaseñor also shine in their roles; Bennett has one exchange with Brown that suggests his character is as viciously ignorant (about the 2001 animated film Shrek) as his wife.

While the sets are workmanlike rather than dazzling, their drab greens add a certain grubby realism that is entirely appropriate for Sterling’s clear-eyed look at America in 2018. If “Family Dinner - Shrek” has a flaw, in fact, it’s that it’s too real, too hard to watch. Justin’s principled stand on behalf of Shrek is inspiring, but it is so clearly doomed from the outset that that each member of the audience is forced to face his or her own complicity in incidents of Shrek-badmouthing or Shrek-underrating at family dinners past. Dramatists have always loved giving us a window into the worst of the human condition. With unsparing work like “Family Dinner - Shrek,” Sterling K. Brown has the courage to tell us that the window is a mirror.