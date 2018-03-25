Sometimes It’s Hard to Tell Why a Saturday Night Live Sketch Was Cut. Sometimes It’s Not.

Saturday Night Live’s habit of putting cut-for-time sketches on YouTube gives viewers a unique chance to look at the creative process behind the show. While the immediate reason a sketch got cut is right there in the phrase “cut-for-time,” deciding which sketch deserves to have its head on the “we’ll do this one at 12:55 if things run fast” chopping block must involve difficult choices and office politics, and results in the occasional mistake. How else to explain a botched call like not airing “The Last Fry?”

Other weeks it’s not too hard to figure out why something didn’t quite make the final cut. Please enjoy this inexplicable cut-for-time St. Patrick’s Day sketch from Bill Hader’s episode last week. The interplay between Hader and Beck Bennett is almost a riff on that “Hi Brow/Low Brow” sketch from The State in which Thomas Lennon sat in an armchair and told witty stories about Churchill while a coveralled Ken Marino made fart noises with a whoopee cushion. Beyond that, faint echo, the creative process that produced these five minutes of footage is entirely opaque. The decision to put it in the cut-for-time slot, however, was probably pretty straightforward.