Brow Beat

Sometimes It’s Hard to Tell Why a Saturday Night Live Sketch Was Cut. Sometimes It’s Not.

By

Saturday Night Live’s habit of putting cut-for-time sketches on YouTube gives viewers a unique chance to look at the creative process behind the show. While the immediate reason a sketch got cut is right there in the phrase “cut-for-time,” deciding which sketch deserves to have its head on the “we’ll do this one at 12:55 if things run fast” chopping block must involve difficult choices and office politics, and results in the occasional mistake. How else to explain a botched call like not airing “The Last Fry?”

Other weeks it’s not too hard to figure out why something didn’t quite make the final cut. Please enjoy this inexplicable cut-for-time St. Patrick’s Day sketch from Bill Hader’s episode last week. The interplay between Hader and Beck Bennett is almost a riff on that “Hi Brow/Low Brow” sketch from The State in which Thomas Lennon sat in an armchair and told witty stories about Churchill while a coveralled Ken Marino made fart noises with a whoopee cushion. Beyond that, faint echo, the creative process that produced these five minutes of footage is entirely opaque. The decision to put it in the cut-for-time slot, however, was probably pretty straightforward.

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

Samsung’s March Madness Commercial Is Driving Me Insane

Matthew Dessem

Sometimes It’s Hard to Tell Why a Saturday Night Live Sketch Was Cut. Sometimes It’s Not.

Daniel Politi

Watch Fox’s Chris Wallace School Mnuchin on Unconstitutionality of Line-Item Veto

Daniel Politi

Trump, First Lady Will Be Far Apart When Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes Interview Airs

Mark Joseph Stern

The Parkland Generation Doesn’t Just Plan to Solve Our Gun Crisis. It Wants to Restore Our Democracy.

Daniel Politi

Army Veteran With PTSD Who Served Two Tours in Afghanistan Deported to Mexico

Nick Greene

Oh, Dear God, the Duke Floor Slap Is Evolving

Daniel Politi

Santorum: Parkland Students Should Be Learning CPR Instead of Marching

Daniel Politi

Facebook’s Zuckerberg Takes Out Full Page Ads to Say “Sorry” for “Breach of Trust”

Daniel Politi

As Trump Loses Another Attorney, He Insists “Many Lawyers” Want to Represent Him

Daniel Politi

Gun Violence Kills at Least 14 People in U.S. on Same Day as March for Our Lives

Matthew Dessem

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt Performed Their Hamilton/Dear Evan Hansen Mashup at the March for Our Lives

Most Read

The March for Our Lives Could Not Possibly Have Been Scripted

Dahlia Lithwick

Just How Large Were the March for Our Lives Rallies? Take a Look at These Images.

Daniel Politi

Here Are Some of the Best Signs From the March for Our Lives Demonstrations

Daniel Politi

Thanks to Parkland Teens, One Number Will Now Be Associated With Marco Rubio: $1.05

Daniel Politi

How Did NRA TV Cover the March for Our Lives?

Matthew Dessem

As Trump Loses Another Attorney, He Insists “Many Lawyers” Want to Represent Him

Daniel Politi