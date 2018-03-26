Brow Beat

Shopping for Trump Officials? This New Video Game Makes Players Work Together to Escape Prison

It hasn’t even been a month since Donald Trump held a meeting about violence in video games in an attempt to distract from gun control, but the industry is already making efforts to reach out to the administration (and, indeed, to Republicans generally). It’s nothing new for video game companies to play up their product’s educational qualities whenever they’re criticized for depicting violence, but generally speaking, bespoke educational games are reserved for the military.

That all changes with A Way Out, the new game from filmmaker and game developer Josef Fares. It seems designed not only to educate Trump administration officials about the industry they’ve been maligning, but also to teach them practical, real-world skills they’ll soon need. As we’ve all seen over the past year, there are several reasons Trump administration officials are having a hard time achieving their personal and professional goals:

• They’re a pack of wild dogs who are constantly ripping each other’s throats out.
• They’re terrible at conceiving, planning, and executing things.
• They’re all on the expressway to the federal penitentiary.

A Way Out cunningly addresses all three problems. As one of a pair of convicts, players learn planning, cooperation, and, above all, how to escape from prison. The setting is the 1970s—no doubt to lure in Donald Trump, a noted fan of The Godfather, and there’s as much violence as a Bloodsport/Timecop double-feature, a must for the attention-span challenged, making it’s the perfect gift for the Trump crony in your life. But be warned: A Way Out will only work with two players, and those two players have to work together. You can play online or via split-screen on the same TV, but there’s no way to play alone. So if you got Steve Bannon in your Secret Easter Bunny drawing, prepare for some tough conversations about making friends before you buy. The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

