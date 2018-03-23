Sports

Set Your Watch to Loyola-Chicago’s Late-Game Heroics

By

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 22: Marques Townes #5 of the Loyola Ramblers reacts after making a late three point basket in the second half against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
It was Marques Townes’ turn to hit the big shot against Nevada.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers don’t do small shots. In the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the No. 11 seed Ramblers beat Miami on a last-second three-pointer. Against Tennessee, a desperation fall-away jumper was enough to send them to the Sweet 16. Against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Thursday, they did it yet again.

Unlike in their previous tournament games, the Ramblers were actually winning when they hit their big shot. Marques Townes’ huge step-back jumper gave Loyola-Chicago a four-point lead with six seconds remaining, and they needed each and every one of those points as the Wolf Pack immediately responded with a three-pointer of their own.

It was a see-saw affair, and somehow Nevada put themselves in a position to sneak a win after allowing the Ramblers to hit their first 13 shots of the second half. Of course, Loyola-Chicago have a penchant for close games, and the nail-biting finish was a comfortable bout of déjà vu for the Ramblers, who held on to win, 69-68.

Not everyone wearing Ramblers colors had a winning night, however. Sister Jean Delores Schmidt, the team’s 98-year-old chaplain, had penciled her team in as Sweet 16 losers in her bracket before the tournament started.

It was a rare miscalculation for Sister Jean, but she doesn’t mind. Her Ramblers will face the winner of Kansas State-Kentucky in the Elite Eight on Saturday.

One more thing

You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Nick Greene

Set Your Watch to Loyola-Chicago’s Late-Game Heroics

Elliot Hannon

Investigation Into DNC Hacker Guccifer Reportedly Leads to Russian Intelligence Officer in Moscow

April Glaser

Mark Zuckerberg Says He’s Open to Regulation. What Could It Look Like?

Alex Barasch

The New Spending Bill Could Finally Pave the Way for New Federal Research on Gun Violence

Fred Kaplan

John Bolton Named National Security Adviser. It’s Time to Panic Now.

Jamey Wetmore

Self-Driving Cars Are Being Tested on My Community’s Streets, but I Didn’t Have a Say

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Minnesota Teen Fails Driving Test by Crashing Car Through Front Wall of Driving Test Office

Mark Joseph Stern

New Hampshire Used Dubious Handwriting Analysis to Disenfranchise Hundreds of Voters

Heather Schwedel

How Not to Embarrass Yourself When Making a Sex and the City Joke About Cynthia Nixon

Rebecca Onion

Distracted Boyfriends, Tired Jokes, and Trump’s Misconceptions

Jordan Weissmann

The Stock Market Tanked Thursday Because Donald Trump Wants a Trade War With China

Jamelle Bouie

Joe Biden Wants to Run for President Again. He Shouldn’t.

Most Read

John Bolton Named National Security Adviser. It’s Time to Panic Now.

Fred Kaplan

Mick Mulvaney’s Latest Scandal Makes Him Look Like a Craven Hypocrite

Jordan Weissmann

Austin Police Chief Baffled by What Could’ve Motivated White Right-Wing Survivalist Bomber to Kill Two Black People

Ben Mathis-Lilley

A Republican Congressman on Why His Party Won’t Pass a Law Protecting Mueller’s Job

Isaac Chotiner

Five Fun Facts About the 70-Year-Old Nazi Who’s Now an Official Republican Nominee for Congress in Illinois

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Sessions’ Attempts to Legitimize Trump’s Dumb Ad-Libs Are Getting Increasingly Pathetic

Mark Joseph Stern