Set Your Watch to Loyola-Chicago’s Late-Game Heroics

It was Marques Townes’ turn to hit the big shot against Nevada. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers don’t do small shots. In the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the No. 11 seed Ramblers beat Miami on a last-second three-pointer. Against Tennessee, a desperation fall-away jumper was enough to send them to the Sweet 16. Against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Thursday, they did it yet again.

Unlike in their previous tournament games, the Ramblers were actually winning when they hit their big shot. Marques Townes’ huge step-back jumper gave Loyola-Chicago a four-point lead with six seconds remaining, and they needed each and every one of those points as the Wolf Pack immediately responded with a three-pointer of their own.

It was a see-saw affair, and somehow Nevada put themselves in a position to sneak a win after allowing the Ramblers to hit their first 13 shots of the second half. Of course, Loyola-Chicago have a penchant for close games, and the nail-biting finish was a comfortable bout of déjà vu for the Ramblers, who held on to win, 69-68.

Not everyone wearing Ramblers colors had a winning night, however. Sister Jean Delores Schmidt, the team’s 98-year-old chaplain, had penciled her team in as Sweet 16 losers in her bracket before the tournament started.

“I don’t care that you broke my bracket." 😂



-Sister Jean on @RamblersMBB moving on to the #Elite8 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/MJoMz66wAL — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2018

It was a rare miscalculation for Sister Jean, but she doesn’t mind. Her Ramblers will face the winner of Kansas State-Kentucky in the Elite Eight on Saturday.