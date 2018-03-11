Secretly Wish SNL Would Do a Sketch About a Woman Whose Dying Words Are Nickelback Lyrics? Good News!

Have you been not-so-secretly wishing for years that Saturday Night Live would do a sketch about a woman whose dying words are Nickelback lyrics? Do you find yourself daydreaming about attending a Saturday Night Live taping and getting to see one of the cast members pretend to be a dying woman, but when she says her last words, they’re the lyrics from a Nickelback song? Are you constantly saying things like, “It reminds me of that time Saturday Night Live did a sketch about a woman whose dying words turn out to be nothing but Nickelback lyrics,” and then when people tell you that never happened, you wail, “It did if I believe it did!” and burst into tears? Have you been sending anonymous notes spelled in letters cut out from magazines that read, in their entirety, “DYING WORDS: NICKELBACK” to the offices of Saturday Night Live for decades? Do you have an “artist’s conception” of Saturday Night Live cast member Melissa Villaseñor rocking out to Nickelback tattooed on your right shoulder, and below it it says “N.B.: This tattoo depicts Ms. Villaseñor playing a character on Saturday Night Live, not listening to Nickelback in private life,” in a cool gothic script?? Were you raised by scientists who, in order to test certain esoteric and, as it turned out, very, very incorrect theories about language development, forced you to communicate using only the words “Saturday,” “Night,” “Live,” “deathbed,” and “Nickelback?”

Well, have we got a treat for you!