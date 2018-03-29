Brow Beat

Sarah Jessica Parker Rather Pointedly Fails to Endorse Cynthia Nixon for Governor

By

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker at an event for her HBO show Divorce.
Sarah Jessica Parker attends a SAG-AFTRA event in 2018.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In Manhattan, when it comes to endorsing the gubernatorial campaign of your co-star from a long-running television show, there used to be only one rule: do it quickly and do it often. So Cynthia Nixon, currently running for governor of New York, might have expected an enthusiastic response from Sarah Jessica Parker, literally the Carrie to her Miranda. But as Page Six reports, the age of electoral chivalry is as dead as last year’s fashions. In a short statement, Parker gave her old co-worker an endorsement that was more of an en-worse-ment:

Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls. I look forward to talking to her about her New York State gubernatorial run.

“I look forward to talking to her?” Modern women are all about keeping their options open, but there’s open, and then there’s open, and Parker’s unenthusiastic statement is definitely the latter. I couldn’t help but wonder: In a city of great expectations, is it time to settle for the best polite non-endorsement you can get? Take Kim Cattrall’s response when asked about Nixon’s run, for instance:

Are there pseudo-endorsements for the New York State gubernatorial race that just exist to make us feel bad about ourselves? But there are still good Sex and the City co-stars out there, no matter what they say. Just look at Kristin Davis’ tweet from the very day Nixon announced:

Gubernatorial campaigns come and go, but the fictional friendships projected onto the real life cast of a television program by its fans never go out of style.

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

