Revived Total Request Live Still Alive

Despite a report from TMZ Wednesday saying that it had been canceled, MTV has told The Hollywood Reporter that the network’s revived version of Total Request Live is very much alive.

In fact, after a brief hiatus, MTV viewers can look forward to three times as much Total Request Live as they expected, since MTV is expanding the show to include morning and late-night editions. The confusion stemmed from the network’s decision to put the show’s production staffers on hiatus; many of them do not know if or when they will return to work. (The show will be back April 9, though it’s unclear who’s making it.)

Total Request Live originally ran from 1998 to 2008; in its heyday, under host Carson Daly, it was MTV’s flagship show. It was revived in October of 2017 with rotating hosts; now MTV is adding Total Request A.M. and Total Request Late Night to the mix. By summer, MTV network president Chris McCarthy assures the public we’ll be getting three and a half hours of brand new Total Request Live content per day, which is the most Total Request Live achieved by any civilization in human history.

