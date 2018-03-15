Brow Beat

Revived Total Request Live Still Alive

By

TRL Hosts Ethan Dolan, Grayson Dolan, Tamara Dhia, and DC Young Fly attend the MTV TRL Press Junket on September 27, 2017.
TRL Hosts Ethan Dolan, Grayson Dolan, Tamara Dhia, and DC Young Fly attend the MTV TRL Press Junket on September 27, 2017.
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTV TRL

Despite a report from TMZ Wednesday saying that it had been canceled, MTV has told The Hollywood Reporter that the network’s revived version of Total Request Live is very much alive.
In fact, after a brief hiatus, MTV viewers can look forward to three times as much Total Request Live as they expected, since MTV is expanding the show to include morning and late-night editions. The confusion stemmed from the network’s decision to put the show’s production staffers on hiatus; many of them do not know if or when they will return to work. (The show will be back April 9, though it’s unclear who’s making it.)

Total Request Live originally ran from 1998 to 2008; in its heyday, under host Carson Daly, it was MTV’s flagship show. It was revived in October of 2017 with rotating hosts; now MTV is adding Total Request A.M. and Total Request Late Night to the mix. By summer, MTV network president Chris McCarthy assures the public we’ll be getting three and a half hours of brand new Total Request Live content per day, which is the most Total Request Live achieved by any civilization in human history.

Footage of MTV’s deliberations concerning the fate of Total Request Live can be seen beginning at 5:47 in the following video:

Matthew Dessem

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Revived Total Request Live Still Alive

Matthew Dessem

Jimmy Kimmel Bought a Bunch of Garbage From TrumpStore.com So You Never Have To

Elliot Hannon

New Documents Show Trump Organization Has Been Involved in Recent Legal Effort to Silence Porn Star Stormy Daniels

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: Trump Has Given Americans Plenty, but Republicans Keep Losing Elections. Maybe He’s the Problem?

Will Oremus

YouTube Is Only Just Realizing That It Might Be Bad for All of Us

Jamelle Bouie

Democrats Back a Bank Bill That Could Hurt Black Homebuyers

April Glaser

Could California Effectively Restore Net Neutrality for the Entire Country?

Rachelle Hampton

A Wisconsin School’s Privilege Controversy Shows How “Diversity” Fails Us

Pierre Bienaimé

The Away Goals Tiebreaker Is the Most Fantastic, Arbitrary Rule in the Beautiful Game

Dan Falk

A Brief History of Time Changed Our Perception of Physics and Its Mass Appeal

Ruth Graham

Here’s What It Was Like at a Student Walkout in Relatively Gun-Friendly New Hampshire

William Saletan

Conor Lamb’s Political Jiujitsu

Most Read

How Do I Protect My Trans Child From His Judgmental Relatives?

Carvell Wallace

Conor Lamb Shows How Democrats Can Win in Trump Country

Jamelle Bouie

Debunking Republicans’ Post-Pennsylvania Spin

Jim Newell

Conor Lamb’s Political Jiujitsu

William Saletan

Democrat Conor Lamb Clings to Narrow Lead in Deep Red Pennsylvania District (Update: Lamb Still on Track to Win)

Josh Voorhees

Larry Kudlow Is an Insufferable Hack. Let’s Hope Trump Picks Him to Replace Gary Cohn Anyway.

Jordan Weissmann