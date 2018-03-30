Brow Beat

Ren & Stimpy Creator John Kricfalusi Is Accused of Preying on Minors

By

Ren intimidates Stimpy, pulling him to his face by the neck and shaking a finger in his face, in Ren & Stimpy "Adult Party Cartoon."
Eek.
Spümcø

The latest allegations to come out of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements focus on Ren & Stimpy Show creator John Kricfalusi. While the 62-year-old animator has floundered in recent years following 2003’s widely-panned and short-lived spin-off, Ren & Stimpy “Adult Party Cartoon, he’s remained a powerful fixture in the animation world. According to allegations reported by BuzzFeed, Kricfalusi used that influence to prey upon young girls hoping to enter the animation industry.

The allegations against Kricfalusi are deeply disturbing. According to the now-39-year-old Robyn Byrd, she first reached out to the artist at age 13 by sending him a video tape of herself discussing her animation dreams. In the years that followed, she says, he sent her gifts, visited her at her home, and encouraged her to get an AOL account. Byrd had been thrilled by Kricfalusi’s attention, until, after flying her out to visit him in Los Angeles, he allegedly “touched her genitals through her pajamas.” She was 16, and he was 25 years her senior. Soon after, Byrd began an internship at Spümcø, Kricfalusi’s studio, and moved in with him as his girlfriend, kicking off an unhealthy on again-off again relationship that lasted several years.

Katie Rice, another aspiring animator who would eventually befriend Byrd over the Internet, became Kricfalusi’s alleged next target when his “relationship” with Byrd faltered. Rice told BuzzFeed that he also attempted to groom her for sex when she was a minor. After Rice reached out to Kricfalusi via letters, he began contacting her online and over the phone, and Rice, a teenager at the time, wrote, “I think this 40-year-old man is hitting on me” in her diary. Rice claims he allegedly tried to coerce her into saying sexual things to him over the phone, and masturbated during their phone calls. She also told BuzzFeed that once she started working with him professionally, the harassment became worse, with Kricfalusi allegedly exposing himself to her and “telling me that his friend’s advice to ‘get’ me was to just rape me one day.” (Kricfalusi denied exposing himself, and claimed the rape comment was a joke, through his lawyer.)

Although their employments at Spümcø overlapped, Byrd and Rice were reportedly stationed on separate sides of the office. It seems as though Kricfalusi and Byrd’s “relationship” was suspected within the animation community: Sick Little Monkeys: The Unauthorized Ren & Stimpy Story references “a girl [Kricfalusi] had been dating since she was 15 years old.” Multiple men in the industry have confirmed that rumors of Kricfalusi’s pedophilic abuse were commonplace. And multiple employees claim that Kricfalusi showed them naked photographs of Byrd, taken, according to her, without her knowledge. Kricfalusi’s creative career mirrors these accusations: He has a history of drawing women and underage girls with exaggerated, sexualized anatomies. His character Sody Pop (who, as he once bragged to Howard Stern, is underage) is one salient example.

In a statement to BuzzFeed, Kricfalusi’s lawyers said many of his alleged actions were a byproduct of undiagnosed mental illness, aggravated by his firing in 1992:

The 1990s were a time of mental and emotional fragility for Mr. Kricfalusi, especially after losing Ren and Stimpy, his most prized creation. For a brief time, 25 years ago, he had a 16-year-old girlfriend. Over the years John struggled with what were eventually diagnosed mental illnesses in 2008. To that point, for nearly three decades he had relied primarily on alcohol to self-medicate. Since that time he has worked feverishly on his mental health issues, and has been successful in stabilizing his life over the last decade. This achievement has allowed John the opportunity to grow and mature in ways he’d never had a chance at before.

You can read the full accounts from Rice and Byrd on Buzzfeed.

Lena Wilson is Slate’s culture intern.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lena Wilson

Ren & Stimpy Creator John Kricfalusi Is Accused of Preying on Minors

Brian Salfas

That Study Claiming 90 Percent of Single Young Gay Men Want Monogamy? It’s a Cheater.

Nick Greene

How a Full-Time Accountant Played 14 Minutes in Goal for the Chicago Blackhawks

Aaron Mak

Is Uber Really Charging Frequent Users Higher Fares?

Aisha Harris

Roseanne Season 2 Is Officially Happening

Sally Satel and Stefan Kertesz

Pill Limits Are Not a Smart Way to Fight the Opioid Crisis

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Pulse Shooter’s Wife Acquitted After Trial Involving Multiple Embarrassing Revelations About FBI

Lena Wilson

Full Frontal’s Special on Puerto Rico Features FEMA Conspiracy Theories From Fox Mulder

Ben Mathis-Lilley

You Might as Well Take the Rest of the Day Off Because the President Already Did

Mark Joseph Stern

The Census’ New Citizenship Question Excludes an Entire Category of Americans

Ryan Goodman

The House Intelligence Committee’s Biased Findings Could Still Get Jared Kushner in Trouble

Jacob Brogan

Who Won This Year’s Cartoonist Studio Prize?

Most Read

Trump Is Defenseless Against Robert Mueller

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern

The Public Attacks on the Parkland Teen Activists Are Getting Nastier

Molly Olmstead

My Kid Is Too Smart for His Homework, and He’s Driving Me Nuts

Nicole Cliffe

Trump’s Lawyer’s Lawyer Now Says Trump’s Lawyer Wasn’t Actually Trump’s Lawyer

Ben Mathis-Lilley

Why I’m Quitting Research Into Genetically Modified Organisms

Devang Mehta

This Genius Egg Salad is a Love Letter to Eggs

Kristen Miglore