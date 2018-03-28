Remember The Incredibles? They’re Back, Except Now They’re Lego, and Also They’re a Video Game

Supers assemble! Pixar and Disney and Warner Bros. Interactive and TT Games and Lego and Sony and Microsoft and Nintendo are teaming up to bring you all the Incredibles action you can handle, except also now the Incredibles are made out of Lego plus it’s a video game. It’s the greatest team of corporate supers since 2004, when Disney and Pixar and THQ and Apple and Sony and Disney Interactive and Microsoft and Nintendo put aside their differences to turn the first movie into a video game:

Technology has come a long way in the last 14 years: Where Playstation 2s and Gamecubes once struggled to approximate the slick look of Brad Bird’s 2004 movie, modern gaming systems can render Mr. Incredible and the gang in much higher definitions, plus simultaneously transform them into Lego. It’s the latest in a long series of popular media franchises getting converted into Lego form and also into video game form, from Lego Star Wars: The Video Game to Lego Harry Potter: Years 5–7. Sometimes these licensed properties follow circuitous paths to their final Lego video game form—Batman became Lego Batman: The Video Game in 2008, which preceded The Lego Batman Movie in 2017, which then became The Lego Batman Movie Game (iOS only), which, God willing, will lead to Lego Batman: The Lego Batman Movie: The Video Game in a year or two—but in the case of The Incredibles, we’re getting the Lego and the video game and the sequel all at the same time: June 15. Incredible!