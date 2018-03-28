Brow Beat

Remember The Incredibles? They’re Back, Except Now They’re Lego, and Also They’re a Video Game

By

Supers assemble! Pixar and Disney and Warner Bros. Interactive and TT Games and Lego and Sony and Microsoft and Nintendo are teaming up to bring you all the Incredibles action you can handle, except also now the Incredibles are made out of Lego plus it’s a video game. It’s the greatest team of corporate supers since 2004, when Disney and Pixar and THQ and Apple and Sony and Disney Interactive and Microsoft and Nintendo put aside their differences to turn the first movie into a video game:

Technology has come a long way in the last 14 years: Where Playstation 2s and Gamecubes once struggled to approximate the slick look of Brad Bird’s 2004 movie, modern gaming systems can render Mr. Incredible and the gang in much higher definitions, plus simultaneously transform them into Lego. It’s the latest in a long series of popular media franchises getting converted into Lego form and also into video game form, from Lego Star Wars: The Video Game to Lego Harry Potter: Years 5–7. Sometimes these licensed properties follow circuitous paths to their final Lego video game form—Batman became Lego Batman: The Video Game in 2008, which preceded The Lego Batman Movie in 2017, which then became The Lego Batman Movie Game (iOS only), which, God willing, will lead to Lego Batman: The Lego Batman Movie: The Video Game in a year or two—but in the case of The Incredibles, we’re getting the Lego and the video game and the sequel all at the same time: June 15. Incredible!

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Matthew Dessem

Remember The Incredibles? They’re Back, Except Now They’re Lego, and Also They’re a Video Game

Osita Nwanevu

There Really Are Plenty of Conservative Columnists

Elliot Hannon

VA Secretary David Shulkin Forced Out by Trump in Latest Cabinet Shakeup

Rachelle Hampton

Gender Reveal Parties Are Butching Up and It’s Getting Weird

Mark Joseph Stern

The Supreme Court Appears No Closer to Solving Partisan Gerrymandering After Yet Another Oral Argument

Ben Mathis-Lilley

The Only (Alleged) Sex-Slave Cult Story You Need to Understand Kirsten Gillibrand’s Weakness as a 2020 Candidate

Alex Barasch

Security Flaws Show Grindr Still Isn’t Taking Gay Men’s Safety Seriously Enough

Dahlia Lithwick

Cory Booker Explains Why a Law Is Needed to Protect Robert Mueller

Jaime Dunaway

From Cher to Tesla, the Celebrities and Companies That Have Deleted Facebook

Rebecca Onion

Census Troubles, Romney on Immigration, and Ready Player One

Aisha Harris

“Gilead Is Within You” in the Chilling Trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 2

Aaron Mak

Facebook Apparently Doesn’t Think Now Is a Good Time to Launch a Smart Speaker

Most Read

The New Roseanne Proves It’s Still the Ultimate White, Working-Class Sitcom

Willa Paskin

I Love My Affectionate, Messy Kids, but My In-Laws Are So Paranoid About Germs

Carvell Wallace

A Retiring GOP Congressman Explains How to Deal With Donald Trump’s Chaos

Jim Newell

The Atlantic’s Justifications for Hiring Conservative Troll Kevin Williamson Ring Awfully Hollow

Jordan Weissmann

An Interview With a Tattoo Artist About Ben Affleck’s Massive Back Tattoo

Rachelle Hampton

Will We Ever Know Who Made the Worst Decision of the Iraq War?

Fred Kaplan