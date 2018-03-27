Brow Beat

Prince Had “Exceedingly High” Levels of Fentanyl in His Body When He Died, Toxicology Report Reveals

Prince, like Tom Petty, was another victim of the opioid epidemic.

By

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: (Exclusive Coverage) Prince performs onstage at Warner Theatre on June 14, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Karrah Kobus/NPG Records via Getty Images)
Prince performs onstage at Warner Theatre on June 14, 2015 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images/Getty Images

As we approach the two-year anniversary of Prince’s death, new details are still emerging about what happened to the legendary musician. We already knew that Prince had died from an opioid overdose, specifically from the drug fentanyl, but a confidential toxicology report obtained by the Associated Press now confirms that Prince had what experts call “exceedingly high” levels of the drug in his system.

According to the report, the concentration of fentanyl in Prince’s blood at the time of his death was 67.8 micrograms per liter, and as AP notes, fatalities can occur in people whose blood levels contain anywhere from three to 58 micrograms per liter, depending on a person’s tolerance. Dr. Charles McKay, president of the American College of Medical Toxicology, told the wire service that the amount of fentanyl found in Prince’s stomach “suggest[s] Prince took the drug orally, while fentanyl in the blood and liver suggest it had some time to circulate before he died.”

Last week, Carver County attorney Mark Metz, who is handling the investigation into Prince’s death, released the autopsy report to Prince’s next-of-kin, who are exploring a possible civil lawsuit in the singer’s death, but opposed its public release. Metz’s office will determine whether any criminal charges are warranted related to Prince’s death “in the near future.”

Read more in Slate about Prince.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Marissa Martinelli

Prince Had “Exceedingly High” Levels of Fentanyl in His Body When He Died, Toxicology Report Reveals

Luisa Damiano and Paul Dumouchel

The Best Robots Won’t Replace People—They’ll Be More Like Extra-Helpful Teddy Bears

Willa Paskin

The New Roseanne Proves It’s Still the Ultimate White, Working-Class Sitcom

Alieza Durana

Stop Tackling Poverty. It Doesn’t Begin to Capture America’s Economic Problems.

Molly Olmstead

California Sues Trump Administration Over Citizenship Question on 2020 Census

Luis Alberto González Arenas

The Woman Who Won’t Let Mexico Forget a Massacre

Mallory Ortberg

Help! My Friend Acts Like He’s Playing Devil’s Advocate—but Maybe He’s Just Racist?

Jen Chaney

Silicon Valley Is Savage About T.J. Miller’s Character

Maxine Builder

How to Organize Your Kitchen and Pantry, According to Professional Organizers

Laura Miller

In Real Life, I’m a Middle-Aged Literary Critic. In My Video Gaming Life, I’m Allowed to Be Someone Else.

Alex Barasch

Love, Simon Is an Argument for Its Own Necessity

Matthew Dessem

After Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes Interview, Stephen Colbert Knows how John Kelly Can Rein Trump In

Most Read

It’s Hard Not to Believe Stormy Daniels After That 60 Minutes Interview

Willa Paskin

Stormy Daniels’ Sick Burns Aren’t the Only Reason Her Twitter Feed Is Fascinating

Heather Schwedel

Republicans Hope “Hillary Clinton” Still Scares Red-State Voters

Josh Voorhees

Seeking Better Work-Life Balance in the Suburbs? You Better Have a Good Car.

Alieza Durana

How 60 Minutes Provided the Perfect Venue for Stormy Daniels

Christina Cauterucci

Basic CPR Doesn’t Help Gunshot Wounds, Rick Santorum. They’re Traumatic Injuries.

Jeremy Samuel Faust