Ahead of the Portlandia Finale, the Cast Wants You to Know They Cared About Your Goofy Tweets All Along

Your Portlandia reaction GIFs, your witty observations, that time you kinda looked like Fred Armisen—they’ve all finally been acknowledged. After eight seasons, Portlandia will finally come to an end on Thursday night at 10 p.m. EST, and ahead of the finale, the cast of the IFC show have put out some new videos thanking the fans. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein in particular shout out some Twitter users whose contributions have not gone unnoticed.

Kyle MacLachlan apparently didn’t get the memo, since he had a much more sincere, general message for the fans. That’s nice and all, Kyle, but did you see that Halloween costume by @goldfilmreel?

Maybe MacLachlan can make it up to him during his Instagram Live session about the show’s finale, with Brownstein as a guest, on Thursday at 3 p.m. EST.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

