Oprah Received a Letter in the Mail From Jesus Christ, as One Does

Just a regular Oprah day. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey has said that she wouldn’t run for president unless she received a sign from God, and some higher power seems to have taken that statement literally. Oprah has since received a letter in the mail from Jesus Christ, which is pretty on-the-nose, as far as signs go.

Gayle King, who posted the letter to Instagram, seems to agree:

You’ll notice that this Jesus Christ has a Maine address, which you’d think they’d feature in the state’s tourism ads, but Christ, in this case, is an 83-year-old woman from N. Waterboro who changed her name 50 years ago. She regularly sends out religious-themed letters, she told Portland’s local news station, to spread “a message of faith, peace, and priorities.”

While Christ says she didn’t send the letter in connection with Oprah’s potential presidency, she added that she would “for sure” vote for Oprah if she does run. C’mon Oprah. It’s hard to beat that campaign slogan: Endorsed by Jesus Christ herself.