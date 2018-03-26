Brow Beat

Netflix Renews One Day at a Time for a Third Season

The cast of One Day at a Time embraces.
One Day at a Time.
Adam Rose/Netflix

Netflix’s multicam comedy One Day at a Time has been renewed for Season 3, the streaming service announced on Monday. Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Tobolowsky, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz will return for new episodes of the half-hour family sitcom, a reboot of the Norman Lear show of the same name that aired from 1975 to 1984.*

One Day at a Time’s renewal was never a sure thing, and showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett had rallied fans in February to watch “at least four episodes” to help get the show picked up for a new season. The National Hispanic Media Coalition even wrote an open letter to Netflix stressing its importance as an example of Cuban American representation. In the end, critics from Vulture and the Hollywood Reporter were joined by fans campaigning to save the show from cancellation.

Mission accomplished, everyone: 13 new episodes are coming in 2019.

Correction, March 26, 2018: This post originally misspelled Stephen Tobolowsky’s last name.

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

