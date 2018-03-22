Brow Beat

Nobody Expects the Works of Monty Python on Netflix! But That’s Where They’re Headed.

By

Terry Gilliam, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Carol Cleveland
Nobody!
Monty Python

Call the Light Entertainment Police, preferably Comedy Division, Special Flying Squad, because the works of legendary British comedy group Monty Python will be available to stream within the next year. Netflix, which easily has the tinniest name of the major streaming services, has acquired the rights to movies like Monty Python and the Holy Grail and Monty Python’s Life of Brian as well as the entire Monty Python’s Flying Circus series and various other collections and specials.

The titles will be available internationally, including in the U.K. and Canada, starting April 15, but they won’t Conquer America until later this year. You’ll want to silly-run, not silly-walk, to your nearest computer once they arrive, but be careful. Monty Python’s humor is known to have devastating effectiveness at a range of up to 50 yards:

Marissa Martinelli is a Slate editorial assistant.

