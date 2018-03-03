Sports

NBA Player Curses in Salt Lake City; Utahns Can’t Believe Their Ears

By

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 10: Jae Crowder #99 of the Cleveland Cavaliers while playing the Chicago Bulls during a pre season game at Quicken Loans Arena on October 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Noted Utah potty-mouth Jae Crowder.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With the last six Western Conference playoff spots up for grabs, Friday night’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz was a pivotal one. The Wolves didn’t handle the pressure, and things got so saucy in Salt Lake City that you have to wonder whether someone spiked the diet ginger ale with regular ginger ale.

Star Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns got ejected in the first half, but the contest really raged to a rolling boil in the fourth quarter, when Minnesota point guard Jeff Teague body-checked Utah’s Ricky Rubio into the Wolves’ bench and earned himself an early trip to the locker room.

Despite the ejections, there were still enough Timberwolves players available to keep the bad blood going. A few minutes later, Jazz forward Jae Crowder got so frustrated after being whistled for a foul that he stomped to the scorers’ table and, judging by the reaction of the Utah fan seated courtside, uncorked some testy verbiage.

A Twitter account purporting to be Emma, the flummoxed courtside fan, provided some details. “Just swore really loud in my face hdkddjoskb,” she wrote after posting a photo of “[t]he moment it all happened.” Unlike Bill Murray’s whisper to Scarlett Johansson at the end of Lost in Translation, the specifics of this emotional exchange aren’t left to audience interpretation, as Emma also revealed what, exactly, Crowder said.

Goes to show, you just never know what you’ll hear on a night out in Salt Lake City.

Nick Greene

Nick Greene is a Chicago-born writer who currently lives in Oakland, California. Follow him on Twitter.

