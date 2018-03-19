Brow Beat

Migos, Drake, and Jamie Foxx Take the Soul Train in the “Walk It Talk It” Video

By

Migos just released the music video for “Walk It Talk It,” a track they made with Drake for their album Culture II, and it’s a charming and unexpected salute to Soul Train. The video, co-directed by Daps and Migos’ own Quavo, is a bold new entry into the “let’s put this modern band on an old television show” genre. Previous examples include Nirvana’s landmark appearance on Almost the Ed Sullivan Show, Outkast’s landmark appearance on Almost the Ed Sullivan Show but in Great Britain, and Weezer’s landmark appearance on Happy Days, Yes, Really Happy Days, Our Record Company Licensed the Footage Plus Hired Spike Jonze to Direct so Suck It, Nirvana.) But of those three, only the Weezer video really went to the trouble of trying to feel like an episode of Happy Days, and they had actual footage from Happy Days.

Migos didn’t license Soul Train—they’re technically appearing on a show called Culture Ride—but the detail work here is really exceptional: both the set and the show’s logo appear to be based on the 1975–1976 season in particular. You can see just how closely they copied the set in this performance from B.T. Express:

Jamie Foxx plays the show’s host, “Ron Delirious,” versus the original show’s creator, producer, and host Don Cornelius. Here’s ABC News’ obit after Cornelius died in 2012 explaining his legacy:

The mid-video interlude where Foxx asks two dancers to solve a word scramble is also straight from Soul Train, although the solutions to Soul Train scrambles were culturally or historically important black people rather than the phrase “DAT WAY.” Here’s the original:

And it wouldn’t be an unlicensed music video analog of Soul Train without an unlicensed music video Soul Train line dance. Here’s part of one of the real ones:

It’s always worth saluting when a music video is made with this kind of attention to detail, and if that didn’t get it, it can’t be gotten. Thank you for joining us—you can come on and jam with us tomorrow on the same website, and you can bet your last money it’s gonna be a stone gas, honey. As always, in parting, we wish you love, peace, and soul!

Matthew Dessem is Brow Beat’s nights and weekends editor and the author of a biography of screenwriter and director Clyde Bruckman.

