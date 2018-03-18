Michigan State Ends Ugly First Half With a Juggled, Buzzer-Beating Prayer

WHAT. A. FINISH. 😳



Michigan State heads to halftime with the lead after a wild buzzer-beater! 🚨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/sJc8fGnYGe — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018

Baskets have been hard to come by in Michigan State’s second-round NCAA tournament game against Syracuse, so naturally the most difficult effort of the first half went in. Spartan guard Matt McQuaid had his initial attempt blocked, but he recovered and chucked up a banked three-pointer to beat the buzzer and send Michigan State to the locker room with a 25-22 lead.

This game has been ugly. In the first half, the teams have combined to shoot 33 percent from the field. There have been 17 total turnovers and 19 fouls. It’s the kind of game you vacuum or fold laundry during so as to distract yourself from the chore that is watching such a ragged affair. At least McQuaid’s funky heave ended the half on a high note.

If Michigan State can’t solve Syracuse’s zone defense, then the second half will be just as frustrating as the first. It’ll be a perfect opportunity to finally dust above your curtain rods or alphabetize those book shelves.